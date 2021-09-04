If you need a day at the Spa-Dee-Dah, or at least a good dose of Southern comedy, don’t miss the live stage production “Hallelujah Girls” opening at Greenwood Community Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Guest director Michael Genevie, a retired and former longtime director of Abbeville Opera House, said this crowd-pleasing comedy by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jaime Wooten has a fantastic cast, crew and set, ready to transport people to a former church turned day spa.
This play has all the dynamics that come with five longtime friends who are trying to turn their lives around.
“Hallelujah Girls” had its world premiere at Abbeville Opera House, back in 2009, during that theater’s centennial season. To their credit, members of the playwriting trio of Jones, Hope and Wooten have written for the likes of Disney and the sitcom, “The Golden Girls.”
“They have a real feel for Southern comedy and I have known them for years,” Genevie said, noting during his career as an actor-director he’s had a hand in dozens of productions of Jones, Hope and Wooten stage productions. “There’s also a universality to the characters and a reason these shows are performed all over the world, not just in the South.”
Actress Vicki Huffman of Greenwood is a middle school math teacher in McCormick by vocation. She is among cast members in GCT’s production who also starred in “Hallelujah Girls” when it premiered at Abbeville Opera House.
Huffman plays Sugar Lee Thompkins.
“A lot of us would like to be a little more like Sugar Lee,” Huffman said. “She tries to see the good in everything. If she can’t, she is by golly going to find a solution. ...We are having such a good time with this show. It could just be the best thing that’s happened in the last 18 months, just for fun’s sake.”
Huffman describes the show as funny and light.
“Right now, we all just need a laugh,” Huffman said. “It’s a great entry into live theater again. These characters are people we know. A lot of us have relationships like these friends and some of us wish we did.”
Also catch “Hallelujah Girls” during evening performances Sept. 11, 17 and 18 and matinees Sept. 11, 12, 18 and 19, all at Greenwood Community Theatre. Seating has been changed to general admission to allow for social distancing. Tickets are on sale now. Call 864-229-5704 or go online: emeraldtriangle.us/theatre/tickets.