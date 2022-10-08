Abbeville’s Michael Genevie is teaming up with Greenwood Community Theatre to present “An Evening with Mark Twain”. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 and 2 p.m. Oct. 23. This one-man show, set in the early 1900s is based on a series of Twain’s lectures. Genevie takes audiences on a trip through the life of one of America’s greatest authors.
Michael Genevie is bringing his one-man show about American author and humorist Mark Twain to the Greenwood Community Theatre stage for two shows only, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 and 2 p.m. Oct. 23.
Genevie, a longtime former executive director at the Abbeville Opera House, now retired, has compiled, edited and arranged this show.
It tells the story of the life of Samuel L. Clemens of Missouri, who wrote under the name Mark Twain.
Twain is famous for his stories set along the Mississippi River, including “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer,” “Life on the Mississippi” and “The Prince and the Pauper.”
Twain worked in various capacities for newspapers during his life, including time as a reporter. Twain also piloted a riverboat and became nationally-known as a humorist. Twain gave his first public lecture in 1866 and lectured off and on for the duration of his life.
In a press release for Genevie’s show, the performance is said to detail “rollicking adventure, great success, crushing defeat and hilarious comedy.”