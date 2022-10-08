Michael Genevie to portray Mark Twain in one-man show, on stage at GCT (copy)

Abbeville’s Michael Genevie is teaming up with Greenwood Community Theatre to present “An Evening with Mark Twain”. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 and 2 p.m. Oct. 23. This one-man show, set in the early 1900s is based on a series of Twain’s lectures. Genevie takes audiences on a trip through the life of one of America’s greatest authors.

Michael Genevie is bringing his one-man show about American author and humorist Mark Twain to the Greenwood Community Theatre stage for two shows only, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21 and 2 p.m. Oct. 23.

Genevie, a longtime former executive director at the Abbeville Opera House, now retired, has compiled, edited and arranged this show.

