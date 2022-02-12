Text to talk takes on new meaning when bringing literature classics from page to stage.
Just ask John F. Keenan, Greenwood Community Theatre’s director for its Feb. 18-27 run of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby,” adapted for the stage by Simon Levy.
It takes you on a time trip to the Jazz Age and the country’s newfound prosperity — and indulgence — post World War I.
“I think it’s a beautiful, albeit flawed, love story,” Keenan wrote to the Index-Journal via email. “I’ve always loved the art deco/Jazz Age from a designer’s perspective.
The “rise and fall” of the characters draw you in, Keenan wrote. “The flaws of these characters are fully on display and we get to see consequences of their selfish decisions and how they chaos and even pain around them.”
In pursuit of their respective versions of the American Dream, the characters’ drives take them to different points, Keenan wrote, whether they seek the “newest car, the prettiest partner or having the most money.”
Kelly Crittendon, the show’s costume designer, said she’s trying to stay with an authentic representation of the 1920s.
“The theater has a good costume stock, but, I’ve also done a lot of thrift shopping,” Crittendon said. “I’m also sewing a couple dresses. It’s hard to find vintage things on a budget and we have a lot of very tall men in our show.”
Crittendon is also completing her student teaching to become a teacher herself.
“I’ve read the book numerous times student teaching, which helps in forming costume ideas,” Crittendon said.
Watch for color theory employed on stage, as subtle nods to insights into each character or ensemble, Crittendon said.
Actor Liam Roos, 24, plays the dapper self-made Jay Gatsby.
Growing up in the Netherlands, Roos said this American novel wasn’t part of his school’s curriculum.
Roos moved to the United States to play men’s college tennis and study biology at Lander University several years ago. He got his start acting with Greenwood Community Theatre and Lander Players while there and has stayed involved with theater since, having later received a master’s degree in bateriology returned to Greenwood to work with Greenwood Genetic Center.
“My sister saw the most recent movie version of ‘The Great Gatsby’ with Leonardo DiCaprio,” Roos said. “I thought it was weird that Gatsby worried about his background so much. ... Once I knew I was going to be in this show, I read the novel and really, really enjoyed it.”
The novel is short, Roos points out, and reading it before seeing the play adds perspective.
“You recognize aspects of these very human characters,” Roos said. “People lie to themselves and others. I think we all have a very well-rehearsed version of ourselves in social circumstances. ... A lot of technological advances happened following World War I, with cars and consumer items and I can imagine people really wanted to party after living through war.”
Characters in the novel and play are multi-faceted, Roos said, including Jay Gatsby.
“Parts of him are beautiful and parts are borderline evil,” Roos said. “Playing those contradictions makes things a lot more interesting. ... Everyone will take something different from the story.”
Keenan said current high school and college students will enjoy this show and “those who read it way back in high school” too.
“It will make for a great date night,” Keenan said. “Be forewarned, there are mature themes throughout and it doesn’t necessarily end with a ‘they all lived happily ever after.’”
Reserve “The Great Gatsby” tickets through the GCT box office, 864-229-5704. Inquire about school shows for grades 8 and up.