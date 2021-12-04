Funny man Mike Goodwin’s first crack at stand-up was in front of an audience at his church. He got a standing ovation.
Since then, the comedian who grew up in Camden and graduated from Lander University has become a full-time touring comic. He was on “America’s Got Talent” in July.
He’s coming to Lander University’s Abney Cultural Center Auditorium for a 7 p.m. show Thursday, courtesy of Cornerstone, the alcohol and drug abuse commission serving Greenwood, Edgefield, McCormick and Abbeville counties.
While there’s no comedy show admission fee, tickets are required for admission. They are available at all Cornerstone locations.
Goodwin appeared on season 16 of America’s Got Talent and returned to AGT for a Wildcard show this July. He’s also been on Lifetime, BET, Dry Bar Comedy, Trinity Broadcasting Network and more, with more than a decade in the business of making people laugh.
“The notoriety from America’s Got Talent has been exciting,” Goodwin said. “It’s put more eyes on what I’ve been doing. It was interesting, because I’m not juggling knives. I go out on stage and start talking. Your comedic material is your ammunition. If it works, you live to fight another day.”
Goodwin’s trademark bowties, dapper dress and refreshingly funny, not vulgar, comedy have endeared him to audiences, whether he’s talking about him and his wife raising their two children, the nuances of a taxi cab versus a ride-share or skipping on stage at age 46.
“For me, comedy stems from my childhood,” Goodwin said. “I grew up in a pretty tense household and it was a way to deflect tension. I wasn’t the class clown, but maybe the guy who gave the class clown information. ...My faith is a big part of who I am. I do clean material and content, but I want it to be funny. ...Funny is funny. I just want people to laugh.”
Still, Goodwin said his comedy does broach adult topics.
“I’m a married, 46-year-old man with children who’s at the point in life where you talk about things like colonoscopies,” Goodwin said. “My comedy is clean, but you might want to get a babysitter for your kids.”
Goodwin lives in Columbia with his wife, Rozalynn, whom he met and proposed to while they were both at Lander.
They have two children, a son and a daughter, who is already a chief executive officer and inventor of her own hair accessories company, GaBBY Bows.
Goodwin served 12 years in the Army. He has a bachelor of science degree from Lander in political science and a master’s degree in education from University of South Carolina. Before pursuing comedy full-time, he worked as a college counselor at a college preparatory school.
Learn more at comedianmikegoodwin.com. For ticket information, contact Teresa Roy at 864-227-1001 or troy@cornerstonecares.org.