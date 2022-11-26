Clara Adams, left, is cast as Anna and Laura Margaret Fennell, right, is cast as Elsa

Clara Adams, left, and Laura Margaret Fennell portray the beloved sister princesses Anna and Elsa in Greenwood Community Theatre’s youth show, Disney’s “Frozen JR.”

 SUBMITTED

Greenwood Community Theatre is presenting a two-weekend run of “Frozen JR.” It opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Join princesses Anna and Elsa, along with an iceman, a reindeer and a lovable snowman as hearts thaw in the winter wonderland of Arendelle.

Contact St. Claire Donaghy at 864-943-2518.