Greenwood Community Theatre is presenting a two-weekend run of “Frozen JR.” It opens at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Join princesses Anna and Elsa, along with an iceman, a reindeer and a lovable snowman as hearts thaw in the winter wonderland of Arendelle.
This Broadway junior version of Disney’s smash-hit 2013 animated film has been waiting in the wings at GCT, so to speak, for three years. The novel coronavirus pandemic paused a number of GCT’s planned performances.
Kelly Crittendon, guest director for GCT’s “Frozen JR.” says she was asked to direct this youth theater show three years ago.
“It’s so iconic,” Crittendon said. “People will be coming to see these ‘Frozen’ characters and these costumes and to sing these songs they love so much. It’s not really a show you want to mess with too much.”
A main theme throughout the “Frozen” story is that love overcomes, Crittendon said.
“For that reason, it’s the perfect youth show for us to have after Covid,” said Crittendon, who’s a teacher in Anderson School District Five. “Going through everything we have the past couple years, that theme is timeless.”
Crittendon said lighting and set designs will make it “look like Elsa froze the theater.”
“The sister bond there in Disney’s ‘Frozen’ is part of what makes Anna and Elsa as princesses so iconic,” explains Laura Margaret Fennell, who is cast as Elsa. “Knowing where, in the show, Elsa is at her most confident and most vulnerable is important.
Fennell, 16, is the oldest sibling in her family
“I’m definitely a protective sibling,” she said. “I think that’s where a lot of Elsa’s emotions come from in this story. ... Elsa is learning to love other people.”
For Clara Adams, 17, of Hodges, cast as Anna, that sister’s search for love is a key part of the story.
“All of us want someone to cherish us as we are and to not shut us out,” Adams said. “Anna is so lonely through much of the show and wants Elsa in her life. ... She wants so badly to be close to her sister. I cannot imagine not having that with my own sisters.”
A cast of more than 50 actors will bring to life the Scandinavian-inspired kingdom of Arendelle, and, fantastic puppets will introduce you to Olaf the snowman and Sven the reindeer.
“These puppets will blow your mind,” Crittendon said. “You have to come and see them.”
Contact St. Claire Donaghy at 864-943-2518.
