Bartending well before he was photographing musicians, Asheville’s Sandlin Gaither says he had a vantage point in getting to know bands that came through Grey Eagle Tavern, where he worked for 16 years.
When some bands started to hit it big, Gaither got himself a digital camera and began photographing them.
Bands play the popular bar and music hall that moved from its original location in Black Mountain, North Carolina to Asheville, North Carolina.
More than 80 curated musician and band photos by Gaither are in an exhibit titled, “Bar Shots” on view now at the Arts Center of Greenwood’s main gallery through May 27. Portraits are printed on Rad Grafix Vinyl.
Gaither has 15 years in the business as a music photographer now. He’s photographed hundreds of bands, some multiple times. His work has graced the likes of Rolling Stone, The New York Times, Paste, Entertainment Weekly, Garden & Gun and more.
In “Bar Shots,” see up-and-coming stars in the genres of folk, Americana, indie rock, blues and more. A few performers Gaither has photographed through the years have played in Greenwood, before they rocketed to more well-known status.
“Music fans will see lots of people they recognize,” said Jennifer Smith, gallery & marketing director at The Arts Center of Greenwood. “I’m a music fan and I love going to The Grey Eagle. ...Sandlin Gaither used that as his creative backdrop. Many of the images in this exhibit pay homage to the space where Sandlin Gaither’s music photography began. He seized the moment. It took him to a new place in his life.”
Gaither, 44, who grew up in Columbia, is a married father of two young children. He is a son of Catherine and Eddie Gaither, now of Greenwood. Catherine retired in late 2021 as Arts Center of Greenwood facilities coordinator.
“When I started taking pictures of musicians, I was doing it for the sole reason of being a music fan,” Gaither said. “I approached many musicians as a fan, but music photography has opened a whole new world to me. …You have experiences making the images and then, you have the resulting image itself.”
Experiences, Gaither said, such as hearing the story of how country music’s Billy Joe Shaver came to wear a necklace that belonged to Hank Williams.
“…When I started, there was not a lot of social media or Instagram,” Gaither said. “After building my portfolio, influential publications started to take notice.”
A favorite photo, Gaither said, is one of Tennessee’s Will Hoge, set up to look like a woman is leading Hoge into a women’s restroom.
“There’s an arm pulling him,” Gaither said. “It was a totally constructed idea. I try to think of concepts to tell a story with the photo. Hoge thought it was really funny. The look on his face and the whole thing just came together.”
From having a few hours with a band and making use of things nearby, like a random person’s old pickup truck or a chopper-style bike, when someone happened to drive past, or having just 30 to 45 seconds with a band, between the end of their final set for the night and their encore, Gaither has learned to make moments count behind the lens.
“I think me growing up being of musicians and relating to them helped,” Gaither said. “I almost always say something totally off the wall to put people at ease.”
Gaither’s last night at the Grey Eagle Tavern was in March 2020 before the novel coronavirus shutdown.
“Asheville has grown and that venue has grown since I started there,” Gaither said. “A lot of that magic I really connected with went away. So, I took down all my pictures on the wall about a month later. I have great memories, but I’m just doing music photography now.
“In the last two or three years while bartending, I also published two books, ‘Crazy Things People Say in the Bar’ volume 1 and volume 2,” Gaither added. “It’s a collection of things I jotted down, on my phone that I overheard. …The life I was living had me out from four o’clock in the afternoon until two o’clock in the morning and I didn’t get dinners with my family and I didn’t get to put my kids to bed.”
Gaither studied psychology at the College of Charleston before graduating and eventually relocating to Asheville.
“Psychology is fascinating and it helped me talk down some bar customers, for sure,” Gaither said. “People talk to their therapists and their bartenders, so, I guess in some ways, a psychology degree should be a requirement for bartending.”