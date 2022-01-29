By the time Matt Chenoweth bought his first guitar as a young teen, Southern rock anthems such as Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Free Bird” and “Sweet Home Alabama” were already on his shortlist of songs to learn.
“To me, it seemed Lynyrd Skynyrd flew under the radar, in the shadow of the Allman Brothers,” Chenoweth said. “... They and the Allman Brothers are founders of Southern rock.”
Chenoweth is a successful musician in his own right and part of Atlanta-based Freebird-Atl, a band that prides itself on meticulously capturing the sound of Lynyrd Skynyrd from 1973-77. Chenoweth is part of the triple lead guitar trio of seven-member Freebird-Atl, playing at 7:30 p.m. today at Abbeville Opera House.
“Our core group of musicians have been playing together for a number of years,” Chenoweth said. “We’ve been professional musicians with record contracts under our belts for basically, all our lives. ... Everyone is top-league. That comes from years of touring.”
That “strange, tragic plane crash” that took the lives of several Lynyrd Skynyrd band members, and, the band’s general manager, in 1977, forever changed their trajectory, Chenoweth said. However, iterations of the band birthed in Jacksonville, Florida still tour.
“Lynyrd Skynyrd’s songs are beautiful and they have well-crafted arrangements,” Chenoweth said. “... It’s really big satisfaction and musical payout to be in a band like Freebird-Atl, with the level of professionalism and performance. ... A lot of musicians in tribute bands today grew up in the musical era before the internet. ... The way word got out about bands was through playing.”
The ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s saw legendary concerts, Chenoweth said.
“That’s the stadium era,” Chenoweth said. “It’s also the time when musicians could become guitar gods. People became larger than life with a guitar.”
To that end, Chenoweth strives to faithfully recreate the guitar parts played in Lynyrd Skynyrd by both Ed King and Steve Gaines.
“One person holding the audience spellbound with a beautiful song” is not easily accomplished, Chenoweth said, noting tribute bands such as Freebird-Atl try to recreate that magic.
“People come up who are older than me and tell me we sound just like that show they saw in ‘75,” Chenoweth said. “It’s really satisfying. ... We also meet young people who are just getting introduced to the music.”
At tonight’s AOH show, hear classic hits, including, “Simple Man”, “Tuesday’s Gone”, “Gimme Three Steps” and more.
Tickets have been selling fast. Check for remaining availability online at aftontickets.com or in person at Abbeville Opera House.