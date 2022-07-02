Good Foods LLC will be at the South Carolina Festival of Discovery July 7-9, as part of its Dip into Summer Tour, offering free samples of their convenient, preservative-free snacks that are packaged to keep food safe and fresh.
Get free guacamole and other plant-based dips at the South Carolina Festival of Discovery, Thursday through Saturday.
Look for the Good Foods purple Airstream trailer to sample snacks, for free, and score giveaways and branded swag. Expect a prize wheel, stickers, coupons and more.
Mandy Bottomlee, director of content marketing at Good Foods LLC, said Greenwood is a stop on Good Foods’ multi-city Dip into Summer Tour in the United States.
During this Greenwood tour stop, Good Foods plans to donate money and products to Harvest Hope Food Bank to support community organizations fighting food insecurity.
Bottomlee said Good Foods should be easy to spot during South Carolina Festival of Discovery.
“It’s a decorated Airstream and we have a big purple backdrop and art installation, where you can take your picture and put it online,” Bottomlee said. “Sample ready-to-eat chunky and spicy guacamole. You don’t have to go through the struggle of buying avocados that are too ripe, or not ripe enough.”
The tour, Bottomlee said, is a way to make community connections and “have some snacking options” at the South Carolina Festival of Discovery, three days celebrating barbecue and blues in Uptown Greenwood.
“Greenwood is a strong market for us,” Bottomlee said. “The tour is a way for us to go out and meet our consumers and to introduce ourselves to new customers. ... In addition to our guacamoles, avocado salsa and avocado mash, we have some plant-based dips and dairy dips. ... We are working on a new rotisserie chicken salad line that we will be launching later this year.”
Samples, Bottomlee said, are available at no cost to festival-goers wanting to try them.
The Dip into Summer Tour started in Chicago, Illinois. It has traveled to San Diego, California and will conclude in the Midwest, Bottomlee said.
“It’s a family-owned company focused on ready-to-eat convenient foods, made with simple ingredients,” Brownlee said.
Good Foods LLC, a maker of guacamoles, dips, salad dressings and more, is based in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin. A number of the company’s products are available at Lakelands area Food Lion stores and Publix.
“Come get your free guac on ... at the festival,” Bottomlee said.