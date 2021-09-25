Pageantry of pipes, drums and kilts in celebration of Scottish heritage takes place at First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood at 11 a.m. Oct. 10.
The community is invited to the church’s 12th annual Kirkin’ o’ the Tartans worship service, honoring the importance of family, at 108 Cambridge Ave. E.
First conducted in 1943 at New York Avenue Presbyterian Church in Washington, D.C. by the Rev. Peter Marshall, a Scot and a minister, this service is now celebrated by many denominations, not just the Presbyterian Church.
Palmetto Pipes and Drums is scheduled to perform. Vaccination and masking are encouraged for attendees.