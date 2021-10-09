Greenwood Ghost Walk, sessions Oct. 15 and 16

What: Fourth annual Greenwood Ghost Walk hosted by author Margie Chrisley Blalock.

When: Two nights only, Oct. 15 and 16. Tours depart every 30 minutes from in front of 330 Main St., with the first tours leaving at 7:30 p.m. and the final ones leaving at 9 p.m.

* SOLD-OUT: tickets for the 7:30 p.m. tour Oct. 15.

Remaining tickets are available for $12 in advance, at McCaslan's Book Store in Greenwood, and for $13 on tour nights at a table outside Howard's on Main. Cash or check only. Reserve tickets by calling 864-321-2695.

Recommended for ages 12 and older.