Haunting local history and mystery are part of the fourth annual Greenwood Ghost Walk, with sessions Oct. 15 and 16.
Walks depart from in front of 330 Main St. both nights.
Organized by host and author Margie Chrisley Blalock, these three-block walking tours, along one side of Main Street, have costumed actors portraying spirits and ghosts from folklore and stories in Abbeville, Greenwood, Newberry and Edgefield counties.
“It’s live theater, on the streets of Uptown Greenwood,” Blalock said. “Actors dress up and tell the stories of ghosts and spirits. It is not blood, guts and gore. ...We have about 15 different stories that we share.”
Ten different stops are on the route, beginning outside Howard’s on Main, 330 Main St. and extending to The Museum, 106 Main St.
Blalock, who writes under the name Marjorie LaNelle, has authored several books, including “The Apparitions of Abbeville” and “Ghost Stories of Uptown Greenwood.” Spirits written about in those books are part of these ghost walk portrayals and Blalock has additional books in this series planned. Blalock is also tourism director for the Town of Ninety Six.
“I have had personal experiences myself with the paranormal, and I’ve always loved writing, and theater and history and mystery,” Blalock said. “This makes learning history fun.”
Actor Karl Schwarzmann is reprising his role as a train conductor spirit.
“It’s fun for me because I didn’t grow up in Greenwood,” Schwarzmann said.
Blalock said a man who appeared to be a train conductor was spotted by a child visiting the Railroad Historical Center on Main Street some years ago and Schwarzmann’s character is based on that account.
Carla Peppers is portraying the Wandering Widow from Abbeville and Tara G. Greer is portraying a spouse killer, Rebecca Cotton of Edgefield.
During walking tours, you might also have a chance to connect with other area authors who have written about the unexplained and instructors of upcoming continuing education courses planned this month for Piedmont Technical College including Forensics in the Paranormal and Ghost Hunting 101. See PTC’s continuing education website for more.