No Southern New Year’s celebration is complete until you’ve had the traditional Jan. 1 meal components to bring good luck and prosperity: black-eyed peas, collard greens, cornbread and pork.
For Abbeville’s Erica McCier of Indigenous Underground, also known as Chef Trudy, this meal is perfect for embracing the farm-to-table concept, whether you’re a home cook or a chef.
“You can get just about everything you need for the traditional New Year’s Day meal in the South at a local farmers market,” McCier said. “The ingredients are plentiful, including one of the key ingredients l love for a meat glaze — molasses. Produce stands and farmers’ markets can give you genuine products that are locally made and grown.” Feel free to use pork cuts of your choice, McCier says, be it bits of hog jowls or bacon cooked with your greens and a pork roast as your centerpiece protein.
“Or, you can up the ante a little bit and put some lamb chops with the meal,” McCier said.
Chef Trudy’s “Southern eclectic” take on the Southern New Year’s Day meal is a molasses-glazed lamb chop in place of pork, seasoned collard greens and a cracklin’ cornbread.
For the latter, McCier says a well-seasoned, hot cast iron skillet is key, for a nonstick cornbread and one that has the right texture and consistency.
Heat that seasoned cast iron skillet in the oven. Then, add cracklins to render the fat. Move the skillet to the stovetop when ready for the cornbread batter and return it to the oven to bake.
McCier said she prefers cured cracklins, pork fat with attached skin. These, you can find in the grocery store, often with other cured meats, McCier said.
“I prefer the cured kind and I render the fat myself in the oven, in a cast iron skillet,” McCier said. “You can pour that fat into your cornbread mixture to give it flavor. That cracklin’ will crisp up when you put it in the oven, almost like mini pieces of pork belly or bacon.”
The cracklin’ addition to Southern-style cornbread ups the texture factor when it bakes.
“I prefer self-rising cornmeal, the ‘hot-rise’ kind,” McCier said. “Add it to the hot skillet and bake it.”
Store-bought molasses don’t hold a candle to those that McCier grew up with, McCier said.
“My grandfather used to make his own molasses and used to harvest his own sugarcane,” McCier said. “He raised his own hogs, too. ... Molasses you find in the grocery store are really heavy and thick. Ones that are more like homemade are not as sweet either. I like to try different ones I find at produce stands, made in South Carolina. I mix my molasses with a little bit of bourbon to thin it out for the lamb chop glaze.”
Greens in the Southern New Year’s meal symbolize “folding money” and black-eyed peas, alone or in the rice dish Hoppin’ John, represent coins and cornbread, gold. By eating these foods you open yourself up to prosperity in the 364 days ahead.
Be sure to double or triple-wash the fresh greens to remove any dirt or grit.
“That second time, let the greens sit in that sink of water,” McCier said. “All the grit will fall to the bottom. I know older folks who used to put salt in there during the soaking step.”
A little bit of something sweet is a must in traditional collard greens recipes, McCier said, “to get out the bitterness” of the greens.
“I add a little bit of brown sugar,” McCier said. “Not enough to make collard greens taste sweet. You could even add a little bit of honey in there, and a little bit of apple cider vinegar will counteract that bitterness, too.”
All of your flavor-makers for collard greens need to go in the pot from the get-go, McCier said. “That’s for creating your pot likker. You’ve got to build a base.”
By the fresh leafy bunch, or fresh and pre-chopped, collards are musts, McCier said. “Collard greens you cook with love, and not really fast. I always say one bunch for every four to six people. They’re gonna cook down.”
McCier’s Abbeville restaurant, Indigenous Underground, is known for collard greens.
“We go through so many collard greens,” McCier said. “We cook them so many different ways — seasoned, creamed and our ‘soul roll,’ similar to an egg roll. When we first started out, we were cutting collard greens by hand and could not keep up.”