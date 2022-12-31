No Southern New Year’s celebration is complete until you’ve had the traditional Jan. 1 meal components to bring good luck and prosperity: black-eyed peas, collard greens, cornbread and pork.

For Abbeville’s Erica McCier of Indigenous Underground, also known as Chef Trudy, this meal is perfect for embracing the farm-to-table concept, whether you’re a home cook or a chef.

