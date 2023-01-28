Festiva hosts Sunday Lander Department of Music Honors Recital at 4 p.m. Free concert.

Enjoy a variety of music from emerging Lander University music department student vocalists and instrumentalists 4 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood. This free concert is part of the church’s cultural arts series outreach, Festiva. From left are Silas Schiera, Ethan Harrell, Rebekah Logan, Dennis Perry, Katie Walenceus, Katie Varn, Jay Black, Julia Werner and Ethan Richardson.

 SUBMITTED

These young Festiva performers might have career plans beyond singing and playing instruments, but music is a major player in their lives.

Lander University Department of Music and Festiva are teaming up to bring a concert 4 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church. Hear music from different time periods and styles. Admission is free.

Contact St. Claire Donaghy at 864-943-2518.

