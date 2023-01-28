Enjoy a variety of music from emerging Lander University music department student vocalists and instrumentalists 4 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood. This free concert is part of the church’s cultural arts series outreach, Festiva. From left are Silas Schiera, Ethan Harrell, Rebekah Logan, Dennis Perry, Katie Walenceus, Katie Varn, Jay Black, Julia Werner and Ethan Richardson.
These young Festiva performers might have career plans beyond singing and playing instruments, but music is a major player in their lives.
Lander University Department of Music and Festiva are teaming up to bring a concert 4 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church. Hear music from different time periods and styles. Admission is free.
Festiva, the cultural arts outreach of First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, is hosting an honors recital, featuring some of Lander music’s finest emerging vocalists and instrumentalists who are university students.
Among those scheduled to perform are two students from Greenwood, violist Rebekah Logan, 20, and vocalist Katie Walenceus, 21.
Students performing in this honors recital first audition before Lander music faculty.
For Logan, the viola, the “alto voice of the string family,” is her focus. Logan will be highlighting the versatility of this instrument that resembles a slightly larger violin.
“I will be playing a short, bouncy little piece from the Baroque period — the second movement from (Benedetto) Marcello’s Sonata in E Minor” Logan said. “It’s kind of fun. I really enjoy the music. It’s fun to play.”
Katie Walenceus, a music performance major on track to graduate in May, will be performing the “Silver Aria from The Ballad of Baby Doe,” an opera by American composer Douglas Moore and librettist John Latouche. It tells the rags-to-riches story of Baby Doe Tabor.
“I do have a higher vocal range and this does have a high C note at the end,” Walenceus said. “It was really difficult to learn and it really helped me grow as a musician.”
Interesting to note, but before coming to Lander, Walenceus said she considered herself an alto, the singing voice lower than soprano. However, voice study and training at the college level has unearthed her soprano capabilities.
“I’ve had to push past limits and find out I was capable of a lot more,” Walenceus said. “I’m going to study emergency management in grad school and then, my plan is to join the United States Coast Guard. ...I’d really love to work in Homeland Security. I enjoy the skills that singing and performing give me. It has benefited me in other parts of my life.”
Singing in some fashion has been a part of Walenceus’ life for as long as she can remember.
“The first song I learned to hum was The Imperial March from ‘Star Wars’,” she said. “I would march around with my baby blanket and just hum to myself as a toddler. ...And, I would sing these huge, made-up, operatic numbers to my toys. ...That’s how it started for me.”
Then, Walenceus moved on to singing in church and in ensemble numbers at Greenwood Community Theatre.
“One thing led to another,” Walenceus said. “I auditioned in college with music professor (Chuck) Neufeld and I blinked and I was in first-year music theory. Now, I’m helping others with their music homework. ...Music has opened so many doors that aren’t necessarily music performance.”
Logan has not one, but two, demanding academic majors — biology with a pre-dental focus and music performance. Her music journey started with piano lessons around age 5.
“When I was 12 or 13, I got the opportunity to play the violin and I really enjoyed it, but the pitch sometimes got a little too high for my ears...,” Logan said. “I switched to viola and I absolutely love it. ...I really, really love music, but I also really, really love my science stuff. And, I couldn’t choose between them. So, now I’m studying both.”