A mother-daughter pair will entertain, with a free, public concert pairing folk music and stories.
The concert is a recent addition to the Festiva cultural arts series of First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood.
“Folk Songs: Stories of Childhood” features narrator Leora Moyer, and her daughter, organist Catie Moyer. The concert is at 4 p.m. Nov. 14 in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church, Greenwood, 108 E. Cambridge Ave.
This is Catie’s second Festiva appearance. For this concert, she and Leora, are presenting a program that “places stories from across the globe into musical settings,” according to a Festiva press release.
Performance works include “A Sweet for Mother Goose” by George Akerley, “Melodia & Major Octave Go to Preschool” by Martha Sobaje and “Three Taiwanese Folk Songs” by Chelsea Chen.
Leora will narrate the stories and Catie will play First Presbyterian’s Goulding and Wood pipe organ. The concert lasts about one hour.
“I enjoy pairing the organ with different things,” Catie said, whether it’s a musician playing another instrument or, in this case, narration.
“People think the organ is just for funerals or for church services, but it really does work well with other things. There’s so much more it can be used for than just funeral music,” Catie said, noting there are a number of organ and narration pieces and new compositions written for the instrument.
“My mom is not a musician,” Catie said. “I guarantee you she never thought we would be doing a concert together. ... We have not done this before, but I think it will be really fun and different. ... My mother is the one who drove me to all my music lessons for the organ. She was the one who endured listening to me practice for years and years and years.”
Catie said these pieces are often a fun way to introduce the uninitiated to the different sounds an organ can make.
The pipe organ is a musical instrument that creates sound by pushing air under pressure through pipes which corresponds to a particular keyboard called a manual.
“It’s a great way for kids to get introduced to music, but there’s something for everyone, including adults,” Catie said. “The piano has black and white keys and the organ has black and white keys, but that’s about where the similarities end.”
Catie, of Kathleen, Georgia, has a church music degree from Bob Jones University. She began learning to play the organ while in high school and continues to study the instrument. She is an organist and music director for Westminster Presbyterian Church in Clinton. In 2016, she began singing alto in the South Carolina Bach Choir.