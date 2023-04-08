Still rockin’.
A host of talented area musicians, now ages 50-plus, are teaming up again for Feebstock, an epic Greenwood jam night of music at Sports Break on April 22.
The unusual name comes from organizers having a sharp sense of humor about their — ahem — “advanced age,” jokingly referring to each other as “feebs,” and playing on the word “feeble.”
Just a few organizers for this year’s Feebstock include Steve Eddy, Jeff Smith, Ricky Arnold, Tommy Bryan and Dubie Brown.
“We did this last year and nobody had any idea how big it would be, and we didn’t either,” Bryan said. “The place was packed. ...It was like a multi-year high school reunion.”
Bryan grew up in Greenwood but lives in the Greenville area now.
The inaugural Feebstock raised money for Greenwood Pathway House, a nonprofit whose mission is to shelter the homeless. This year’s proceeds will support Humane Society of Greenwood.
Stephen “Puff” Harrington, Sports Break general manager, said “not even 30 minutes in” he and others realized in 2022 Feebstock was too much fun to be a one-off.
Harrington said Feebstock generated the largest crowd he can recall in his longtime tenure with Sports Break.
“Regulars who have moved here from elsewhere, who play music, didn’t realize they could play,” Harrington said. “I’ve encouraged people to reach out. ...I think what I was most impressed with was all of the younger guys, who play in bands around town were here, because they look up to y’all. That was pretty awesome to me.”
Interested musicians had to register with Feebstock organizers online by March 31.
Harrington is anticipating another huge crowd and working to secure a golf cart to shuttle attendees who park a distance from the grill and bar.
“I sang a lot growing up,” recalls Jeff Smith, 65. “And, I was in a band, NewComer, for a brief period of time at (University of South) Carolina. ...Last year, for Feebstock, I did the Joe Cocker version of ‘The Letter’ and I joined in with some folks on an R.E.M. number.”
Bryan said the crowd went wild over Smith’s performance.
“Discussions for some of this started when Tommy (Bryan) and I got together to play a private birthday event,” Eddy said. “And, the next thing you know — boom. This turned into an idea for a huge jam. ...The overall excitement from everyone who was here last year was just great.”
All ages are welcome to attend, Eddy said, but musicians registered to perform must be at least 50 years old.
“We want everybody participating to bring a song they played when they were younger,” Bryan said. “You’ll be hearing a lot of stuff you haven’t heard in a long time.”
Ricky Arnold sums it up this way: “It’s about like a man baking a cake. We don’t really know what we’re doing, so we’re throwing ingredients into it to see how it turns out.”
Arnold said he was just 10 or 11 when a number of older local kids he looked up to were “already out there, rockin’.”
“I thought that was pretty cool,” Arnold said. “I had no idea I was going to be a drummer. It was just a natural gift.”
Arnold credits textile “mill hill” communities in Greenwood and Ninety Six for birthing the music legacy still thriving in the Lakelands today.
“From there, it branched out to all sorts of neighborhoods,” he said. “If we had YouTube like kids today to teach ourselves how to play, there’s no telling what all we would have learned.”
If they weren’t listening to recordings to teach themselves songs, they were watching other musicians play in bands from days gone by, Arnold said, naming the Chord Combos, the Rooks, Pieces of Eight, The Saints and more.
Many involved with Feebstock have kept a connection to playing live music for decades.
“It’s just in our DNA,” Bryan said. “We’ve picked apart albums and always had music. ...In teaching ourselves to play, we had nothing but picking the needle up and going back to parts of a song until we learned them. The oldest among us, once we saw The Beatles on Ed Sullivan, that was such a huge, huge thing. ...And, the (Swingin’) Medallions here pre-date that. Many of us thought, ‘If they can do it, we can do it.’”
John English, who organizers say is planning to attend Feebstock, taught some of those scheduled to perform how to play guitar as youths.
“He was a school teacher and a guitar teacher,” Bryan said. “Everybody wanted to learn Beatles songs, but English was more into folk and wanted us to learn songs like (Hang Down Your Head) ‘Tom Dooley’ and ‘On Top of Old Smokey.’”
Eddy said he’s known since age 9 he was going to be a musician. Eddy’s father showed him three guitar chords and he took it from there.
“I think that’s the Greenwood environment, too,” Brown said. “All the band members know everybody.”