Fall into October fun with Lakelands events that offer something for everyone.
Abbeville Ghost Walk
The Greater Abbeville Chamber of Commerce is scheduled to host the second night of its annual Ghost Walk at 8 p.m. today, Saturday. Tickets are $12. This guided walking tour combines a little history with spooky fun.
Uptown Greenwood Scarecrow Contest
From a queen of country music to Edward Scissorhands and a nod to Gene Kelly’s “Singin’ in the Rain,” entries in the 2022 Uptown Greenwood Scarecrow contest are again highlighting businesses and organizations in a fun way. There’s still time to vote for your favorite scarecrows online at the designated album on the Uptown Greenwood Facebook page. Here’s how: Between now and Oct. 31, click the “Like” button on the photo of your favorite scarecrow. Likes will be tabulated and scarecrow winners determined from those votes. There are more than 20 entries in this year’s contest.
J. Gibson Hill, Uptown events and Market coordinator, said organizers are pleased with interest and involvement in the contest.
“It’s like a miniature version of the Festival of Flowers in a way, after the topiaries are put up in the greenhouses,” Hill said. “We’ve got numerous new competitors this year.”
This year, Rachel Strayer has become something of a scarecrow expert. She’s had a hand in three different entries — one for Emerald City Rotary, one for Greenwood Women Care and one for Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group.
Strayer is president of Emerald City Rotary, an advisory board member for Greenwood Women Care and a mortgage banker assistant for Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group in Greenwood.
“Concern about potential impact from Hurricane Ian at the start of the contest was high,” Strayer wrote via email. “Making sure scarecrows can withstand high winds and potentially heavy rain, while remaining attractive and recognizable has been a challenge.”
Strayer said Emerald City Rotary’s entry pays homage to literacy champion and country music legend Dolly Parton. The entry is raising awareness of the civic club’s partnership with the county library for Parton’s Imagination Library.
The program helps get age-appropriate books in the hands of children younger than 5 enrolled in the Greenwood Imagination Library program at Greenwood County Library.
The Greenwood Women Care entry — Ms. Cary Givings — represents all women and this local philanthropic collective that grants to worthwhile causes.
And, Strayer writes that scarecrow AB Alex helps tout Atlantic Bay’s mortgage services.
“It’s a great event,” Strayer said. “It draws visitors and gives businesses and organizations opportunity to be front and center in a fun way.”
Meredith Pitts, a marketing director for Chick-fil-A in Greenwood, said she and co-workers decided on a fun cheerleader theme for the fast-food chicken franchise’s scarecrow entry.
“Everyone could always use a little cheer as well as a little chicken,” Pitts wrote via email. “We love participating in local events, especially those for children and families.”
Scare on the Square in Abbeville
Abbeville’s next installment of Scare on the Square is at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
More family fun than fright, this annual event boasts free admission, trick-or-treating and a costume contest.
It’s hosted by the City of Abbeville and NHC HomeCare Greenwood. Area businesses participating in the trick-or-treat event are asked to register their location online at forms.office.com, be it a sidewalk in front of a landmark such as the Opera House or the Livery Stable on Trinity.
Emily Bledsoe, City of Abbeville special events coordinator, said Scare on the Square draws families, and businesses and organizations set up tables throughout the Square.
Uptown Greenwood Boo Bash
Games, candy, costume contests and more await at the Uptown Market, 220 Maxwell Ave. for the family-friendly Boo Bash. It is 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Hill said thousands of people attend Boo Bash, with anywhere from 60 to 100 people participating in the various age divisions for the costume contest. Register for the contest at Boo Bash.
“Some of my favorite costumes from last year were tarot cards and Judge Judy,” Hill said. “People are so creative and there’s always something we haven’t seen before. There will be loads of candy given out during Boo Bash. I wish you could see my office right now.”
Plus, Boo Bash is welcoming back live entertainment by Emerald City Dance Explosion, United Outlaws Cheer and the ever-popular “Thriller” choreography by Greenwood High School’s musical theater program.
Boo Bash 2022 is hosted by Cornerstone and the Lakelands YMCA, with sponsorship by Vyve Broadband and Blue Cross Blue Shield Healthy Blue, part of the BlueChoice HealthPlan of South Carolina.
Sondi M. Creglow, operations director for Lakelands Region YMCA, said it is exciting for the YMCA to volunteer at this year’s Boo Bash. The YMCA will be bringing games and running them.
“Boo Bash is a free community event for all families,” Creglow said, noting the creativity of costume contest entries shines during Boo Bash. “Helping to run a booth can also be a great volunteer learning experience for youths and families,” Creglow said. The YMCA does not have a fall festival scheduled this year, but don’t rule it out for a possible return in years ahead.
Masquerade at the Park
The Town of Ninety Six invites all ages to its Masquerade at the town park at 5 p.m. Oct. 31.
There will be costume contests, games, inflatables and announcements about the Ninety Six Scarecrow Contest results, too.
Touch-a-Truck displays, food trucks, concessions and more are planned for the evening.