Fall into October fun with Lakelands events that offer something for everyone.

Abbeville Ghost Walk

Fun and informative

Atlantic Bay Mortgage in Greenwood is among business competitors in the 2022 Uptown Greenwood Scarecrow contest. Besides having fun figuring out how to decorate Atlantic Bay’s designated light pole for the contest, the decorators say it’s a different way to highlight business services they provide, such as mortgage lending. From left are Katherine Ridings, Rachel Strayer, Joel Ridings, Brandy Poore and Kelly McVay.
Costume contests are a big part of Scare on the Square in Abbeville

The trendy open-faced sandwich known as avocado toast inspired this trio’s entry in a previous Scare on the Square costume contest in Abbeville. From left are Hannah Frost, Ernesto Sanchez and Meelah Sanchez.
The Jaimes family dresses as a full circus at Uptown Greenwood’s Boo Bash in 2021, complete with a caged lion, a ringleader and their father as the concessions stand.

