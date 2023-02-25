Seventh grade ACTS visual arts focus students at Brewer Middle School in Greenwood County School District 50 have completed projects on face jugs.
They created food-safe clay mugs with applied faces in a variety of styles.
With African roots, these vessels with visages are speculated to have burial and/or religious significance.
Some theories suggest face jugs were used to ward off evil spirits from graves. By the 1920s, face jugs, or ugly jugs as some were called, were sometimes used to store alcohol and to frighten children from exploring their contents during Prohibition.
Visual arts ACTS Magnet teacher Julia McClanahan says face jugs are part of yearly lesson plans. Students in McClanahan’s class and Jane McClure’s have learned about face jugs and created mugs inspired by designs they have studied.
“We started working on these in January and we literally just got some out of the kiln (Feb. 16),” McClanahan said. “Face jugs have been a part of history, from the ancient Greeks to medieval history and beyond. Of course, we talk about why face jugs are so popular in this region, even now.”
Empty glass bottles, wrapped in newspaper, made perfect molds for students to wrap terracotta-colored clay around as they worked on their mugs, McClanahan said.
Clay-rich South Carolina has a long history of pottery, dating to indigenous Native American tribes and later, the emergence of alkaline pottery factories in what was the Old Edgefield District, before the American Civil War. These pottery factories produced stoneware that was water-tight and did not contain poisonous lead. This distinctive Old Edgefield Pottery was made by often unnamed enslaved potters and by Dave, a literate slave who made vessels for the pottery yard of a Dr. Abner Landrum.
Old Edgefield Pottery is highly sought-after by museums and collectors.
The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York recently hosted an exhibition, “Hear Me Now: The Black Potters of Old Edgefield, South Carolina,” focusing on work of Black potters in the 19th century American South — in dialogue with contemporary artistic responses.
According to media materials, The Met exhibit included storage jars by enslaved and literate potter and poet known as David Drake, alongside rare examples of the Edgefield District’s functional pottery, and face vessels whose makers were unrecorded.
“This art form was brought here by enslaved Africans,” McClanahan said, noting part of students’ learning was analyzing pictures of face jug examples, old and contemporary. “Some modern artists do designs with modern faces and others do a totally different take.”
Among modern nods to face jugs students looked at are ones inspired by the monster Frankenstein created and even ones made by an educator who draws inspiration from the zombies popularized in the apocalyptic horror drama series, “The Walking Dead,” McClanahan said. Other present-day potters take a more traditional approach.
One of McClanahan’s students was inspired to create a zombie-worthy scary-faced mug, with a detached eyeball. With its gray flesh tone and pinkish-red details, Kaylee Lake’s face mug is being entered into ArtFields in Lake City this spring.
“Since my sister won a second place award in that same art show a few years ago, I thought it would be fun to try,” Lake, 12, said. “For the main skin tone, I had to mix black, white and brown to get that. And, I had to mix a little black with the red.”
Divonien Laymon, 13, went for a more traditional African-inspired design for his face mug and employed vivid colors, including those of the Pan-African flag – red, black and green.
Fragile and breakable, Laymon learned clay is not perfect.
“I had to use a rubbing tool to try and smooth out a crack on the outside and one on the inside of it,” Laymon said. “I think it looks pretty good. Making the handle was the hardest part. Before it was fired, I made it so that the handle fits my hand.”
On the Friday the Index-Journal visited the class, students were enjoying their newly finished mugs and sampling a taste of hot chocolate.
Dalayja Holmes, 12, said her face mug was inspired by the way eyes crinkle and cheeks push upward when one smiles.
“Some of the ones we looked at throughout history have facial features that might not be equally proportioned,” Holmes said. “I’ve always liked coloring and when I was about nine, I started making mini furniture, for toys of mine.”
Skylar Carson, 13, found inspiration in superhero masks and a clown’s red nose for a face mug.
“I changed up some things and made it the total opposite of what I started sketching,” Carson said.
Additional arts-related educational experiences connecting to Black History Month for Brewer ACTS students include visiting Jonathan Green exhibits at the Arts Center of Greenwood and a planned visit to a performance of the Columbia City Ballet, based on Green’s art, McClanahan said.