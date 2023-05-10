From parts unknown to places familiar, Greenwood-born explorer, cultural anthropologist and author Julian Monroe Fisher has experienced life some of us can only imagine.
However, Fisher wants to give the Lakelands a glimpse of how his hometown of Greenwood shaped him into who he is today.
The public is invited to a series of signings for Fisher’s latest book, “Greenwood — Tales From a Hometown 1955-1973”. The first signing is 5 to 7 p.m. May 16 at Sundance Gallery, 146 Maxwell Ave. in Greenwood. Scheduled to perform live music is Mike Pauer. Additional signings may follow this initial series of four, Fisher said.
A limited number of first printings will be available and Fisher said an e-book version for a tablet can be purchased.
The first 25 print copies are designated for the Greenwood County Library, Lander University Library, Greenwood High School Library, Woodfields Elementary School library and the Greenwood County Detention Center.
“The idea for this (book) originated when I was on the coast of Suriname in South America,” Fisher said, via phone from his home in Belize. “I had been traveling for quite some time. I had gone from Greenwood over land to Tierra del Fuego. As crazy as it sounds, I was saying to myself, ‘Man, I miss my hometown.’ I developed the outline for this latest book in the late 1990s.”
Index-Journal readers might be familiar with Fisher, from excerpts he has shared from this chronicled remembrance of his upbringing in Greenwood. The newspaper has published four book excerpts, leading up to this series of four Greenwood book signings.
Plus, Fisher has traveled to Greenwood from his home, now in Belize, to talk about his journeys and the occasional series by Fisher, “Talkabout the World,” published in the Index-Journal during the late 1990s and early 2000s.
“This year marks the 50th anniversary of when I graduated from Greenwood High School,” Fisher said. “After graduation is when I hitchhiked away from Greenwood to California. These 32 stories in this book have been bouncing around my head a long, long time. My sister, Jane Fisher Schronce (an adjunct professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University, in Hickory, North Carolina) edited the book for me.”
Fisher said he wrote the chapters by hand, cranking out stories during just 28 days, on a return visit to the area where he sat near the Saluda River and Lake Greenwood.
From Fisher’s days as a young man making deliveries for Wingard’s Pharmacy, to his recollections of his father and Moose Lodge happenings, to dirt-track races at Greenwood Speedway, stories reflect how some things change and others remain part of Greenwood’s fabric.
“My best friend at the time I graduated from high school in the early 1970s was Mike Johnson,” Fisher said. “We were hippies and we decided we were going to hitchhike to California. My brother, home from Vietnam, was reporting to Fort Sam Houston and he gave us a ride from Greenwood to San Antonio, Texas. Then, we caught a ride to San Diego, California.”
Now, Fisher said he’s “living off the grid, in a jungle” in Belize, “a mile from a road and 350 miles from a stop light” where he farms.
“I’m the largest sorrel fruit grower in my state,” Fisher said. “There’s a type of hibiscus that puts a fruit out. You plant it and you have a fruit in one year. I grow it and I make jams and I make wine, off grid.”
Back when Fisher’s world travels were part of an occasional series published in the Index-Journal, he also befriended hosts of the syndicated John Boy and Billy Show on Greenville radio station WROQ FM. As part of his high school reunion-homecoming-book launch, Fisher is scheduled to catch up with John Boy and Billy, too.
“My 50th high school reunion is Friday, May 19th,” Fisher said. “I’ve already had someone question me about my recollections of the Top Ten Dance Party in Augusta, Georgia, but one year, my date and I won. They gave me a shirt and a case of peanut butter. In my mind, everyone is still who they were between 1955 and 1973. But, now, we’re not.
“I’m 68 years old and have less teeth and a lot less hair,” Fisher mused. “Crazy as it might seem, I’m the same weight I was when I left. I can’t wait to get home and go on my cheeseburger tour and taste Duke’s mayonnaise. I’m looking forward to seeing some very dear friends.”
Fisher said his latest book “will make you laugh and make you cry,” but it’s a quick read.
Richard S. Whiting, executive editor at the Index-Journal, wrote the preface.
“It’s kind of ironic that two minds were on the same track,” Fisher said.