The year is 1963. Famed author C.S. Lewis is hosting a group of American writers at his home near Oxford, England.
Thus sets the stage for actor David Payne’s portrayals of the Irish-born scholar and novelist.
Hear about Lewis's takes on Christianity and his influences that prompted a series of children's books, "The Chronicles of Narnia," regarded as literary classics.
Hear about Lewis’s takes on Christianity and his influences that prompted a series of children’s books, “The Chronicles of Narnia,” regarded as literary classics.
While in Due West, Payne also plans to perform a work on Winston Churchill.
With some 20 years and more than 1,500 performances in the role to date, British actor David Payne, who turns 80 this year, is most comfortable in his one-man C.S. Lewis shows.
“I thought, after two years, it would all be over,” Payne said. But, we’re still doing it and doing more shows than we’ve ever done. ... Part of my approach to preparing for this show has been to find out about the man behind all the books. ... I also want to show how humorous he can be.
“I was 55 years old when I started acting,” Payne said. “I was in Nashville on a music project. While I was there I happened to see a bulletin from a theatrical company. ... It said, ‘Auditions for ‘Shadowlands’ British accents a help.’”
That production details Lewis’ relationship with Joy Davidman Gresham. Payne got the role and this rest of his course is history. Later, Payne wrote “An Evening with C. S. Lewis” and it’s steadily touring.
Key elements in Payne’s one-man show, “An Evening with C. S. Lewis” Payne are Lewis’ friendships with J. R. R. Tolkien and how Lewis shifted from being an atheist to a Christian.
“It’s also hard not to mention the American woman — Joy Davidman Gresham — who turned his life upside-down,” Payne said, noting he has befriended Lewis’ step-son, Douglas Gresham.
“We’ve attended conferences together,” Payne said. “He told me my performances ‘better be funny, because you could not be in a room with C.S. Lewis for more than five minutes, without there being bursts of laughter.’”
Christened in the Church of England as an infant, Payne said he professed his Christian faith at age 16.
“A friend of mine, for my 17th birthday, gave me a copy of Lewis’ ‘The Screwtape Letters,’” Payne said. “That was my introduction to C.S. Lewis and I loved the book, about a senior devil writing to a junior devil, about how to trip up humans. It’s a subtle look at temptation, only from the enemy’s point of view. ... As time went on, I read other books, never thinking I would be portraying him.”
Recently, Payne has been living in the United States, but he said he’s returning to England for a bit in May.
