Naturalist, poet, essayist and Georgia Writers Hall of Fame author Janisse Ray says the “lovely thing” about writing books is, “that you’re kind of in charge.”
She spoke by phone with the Index-Journal on March 25 about her visit to Lander University, where she will meet with two academic classes and the public. The latter is a speaking engagement at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the university’s cultural center.
Sponsored by Lander’s Department of English and Foreign Languages, Ray will read excerpts from her books and share about her environmental passions and explorations.
Ray’s latest book, “Wild Spectacle: Seeking Wonders in a World beyond Humans” by Trinity University Press, launched in October.
Ray says “Wild Spectacle” chronicles things she feels lucky to have experienced: swimming with manatees, whales spouting water from their blowholes and more.
“My message often is bringing attention to the environment and looking at how we can lead more sustainable lives,” Ray, 60, said, noting she lives on an organic farm in Georgia. “The way to reach people is through stories. As kids, if we are exposed to nature at all, we love it from the time we are young. My job is getting people in touch with that again. ... I just try to pack a powerful punch to tell you the truth.”
Ray said she strives for lyricism and poetry in language, painting pages with powerful language.
“A common idea in the essays of my latest book is wildness from all sides,” Ray said. “It’s helpful for us to get good news about the joyful, beautiful, amazing things that make up nature, that we are set to lose, if we don’t make changes.”
Changes can be large or small, Ray said, whether it’s not drinking water from disposable plastic bottles, growing sprouts in your kitchen window, coordinating errands so you combine driving trips, or Ray’s decision to stop traveling by air 13 years ago.
“As we destroy the earth, we destroy our own health and our ability to survive and thrive,” Ray said.
Ray’s writing and advocacy champions multiple causes, one of which is the longleaf pine, which has stretched from southern Virginia to east Texas.
“It was an ecosystem that was 93 million acres historically,” Ray said, noting that is the coveted tree for heart pine flooring. By the end of 1995, a study reported that natural stands of longleaf pines were 99 percent gone.”
Ray’s acclaimed “Ecology of a Cracker Childhood” (1999) was a New York Times Notable Book and it helped focus efforts to save the longleaf as well as tell her family story.
“To me, I’m a writer with a mission,” Ray said “... To feel like my work is valuable in the world has been an immense gift to me. I wanted to be a writer and I got to be a writer.”
Now, advocacy groups and the United States government even, are working to restore the decimated long-leaf population, Ray said.
Laura Martin, Lander University assistant professor of English, said she became fan of Ray’s writing when she encountered Ray’s work in graduate school.
In an email to the Index-Journal Martin writes, “For me, the most striking thing about her writing is how aware she is of the way environment shapes her experience. In ‘Ecology of a Cracker Childhood’ which was the first book of hers I read, she talks about the plants, animals and landscape of her home state with the same care and curiosity she brings to her family history.”
Ray was born and raised in Appling County, Georgia, and studied nature writing in Montana, working on her graduate degree.
Ray said she and her sister were the first two people in her immediate family to attend college.
“An education gives people choices in their lives,” Ray said. “It opens so many doors. I knew that I wanted that.”