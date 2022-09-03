Tickets for a popular sell-out fundraiser, Empty Bowls Greenwood, go on sale Tuesday.
For 14 years, Empty Bowls Greenwood has been feeding local hungry by raising money to support the all-volunteer Greenwood Soup Kitchen.
The nonprofit feeds more than 100 people a day, six days a week, with volunteers from Immanuel Lutheran Church providing meals Sundays.
“We served more than 20,000 meals last year out of the soup kitchen,” said Norm Fawcett, the soup kitchen’s chairperson. “People come when they need help. In tough times, our numbers go up.
“Our fundraiser, Empty Bowls Greenwood has sold-out every year, even when we had to switch to switch from dine-in to take-out only during the pandemic,” he added. “We have a great group of volunteers.”
After two years of COVID-19 restrictions, Fawcett said Greenwood Soup Kitchen is gearing up to re-open its dining room to feed hungry guests hot, midday meals on-site, beginning Monday.
This change opens the way for one soup night of Empty Bowls also to be dine-in again this October.
“Our board made a decision days ago to put up notices about re-opening our Soup Kitchen dining room to full meals,” Fawcett said. “For Empty Bowls, people will have a choice of buying a ticket for take-out on Wednesday, Oct. 19, or dine-in on Thursday, Oct. 20, with limited seating.”
There will be two time slots for each day: 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.
With a ticket to Empty Bowls Greenwood, select a handmade bowl of your choice, enjoy a simple meal of soup, bread and desserts and raise money to address hunger here.
“We need about 75 gallons of soup to feed the crowds both nights of Empty Bowls,” Fawcett said. “Restaurants and soup-making volunteers stick by us every year, with the Greenwood County Medical Alliance helping with the rest of the meal. It’s turned into a real community affair.”
In 2021, Empty Bowls Greenwood raised more than $36,000 — that’s more than half the cash cost that it takes to run the Soup Kitchen for an entire year, Fawcett said.
“I don’t know what we’d do if we ever lost Empty Bowls,” Fawcett said.
From favorite breakfast cereal to a hearty soup and even a weighty prayer request, bowls can be vessels for many things.
Just ask those who volunteer for Empty Bowls Greenwood.
More than just a bowl
“It’s my favorite part of pottery,” said Linda Neely, a retired educator and studio potter at Greenwood’s pARTners in Clay at Wyatt Farms. “Empty Bowls is so popular it makes for a full house at bowl-making events. I love that its part of a larger (grassroots) movement to end hunger but still local.”
For 2022, Neely is making clay bowls with intricate leaf and peanut designs.
“There a folks who come to this fundraiser year after year and I want to make it fun,” Neely said.
Neely and her studio partners are among Lakelands potters hosting bowl-making events leading up to Empty Bowls Greenwood. Local potters lead class attendees through forming slabs of clay into bowl shapes and decorating them before bowls are fired in a kiln and displayed during the two soup nights in October for Empty Bowls.
“I enjoy doing something outside of myself and helping someone else,” said Jean Brown, who was at a bowl-making class in August.
“It reminds you to count your blessings,” said Toby Minor, another student in the pARTners in Clay class.
Pottery collectors pARTners in Clay studio potter Phyllis Collins knows have been asking for prayer bowls.
“Prayer requests on paper can be burned in some types of vessels, sending prayers up with the smoke,” Collins said.
Last year, 20-something area studio potters, plus people from the wider community produced some 600 handmade bowls for Empty Bowls, according to potter and Main and Maxwell retail shop/gallery owner Laura Bachinski.
Bachinski has recently hosted parent-child bowl-making classes and ones for adults at Main and Maxwell, where participants make two bowls each, one to keep and one to donate to Empty Bowls.
“Not everyone has a full bowl and this is our way to help,” Bachinksi said, during an Aug. 30 Main and Maxwell class for adults. “Even the last person who walks in the door at Empty Bowls gets to choose from among what is made and donated. ... This is like magic. I love seeing all the different designs people make.”
Bachinski taught the class how to manipulate slabs of clay by rolling them to thin them out and emboss them, using pieces of crocheted lace, forming them to squared-off yellow plastic bowls.
“I am so proud of myself,” said Ninety Six Elementary School principal Charlene Louden, admiring her lace-embossed clay. She was taking the class with several friends from Greenwood County School District 52 and others.
“We are going to do this again,” Louden said of the bowl-making exercise. “For many years before the pandemic, several of us would get tickets to Empty Bowls. I want to eat there at the (Greenwood) Soup Kitchen again. I miss it.”
From ceramic bowls to ones from turned wood or woven from basketry materials, Empty Bowls offers a selection.
Get Empty Bowl tickets before they’re gone by calling Norm Fawcett at 864-227-3421.