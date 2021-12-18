The dynamic local music group Pope and Bert came together in 2016.
Often, there’s no set list. They just play what feels right for the room.
A 26-year-old from Saluda, Robert “Bert” Graham was a high school sophomore when he met Chris Pope.
“My cousin was getting married and Chris was the best man,” Graham recalled.
Graham said that’s when Pope found out he could sing. After the wedding, Pope sent Graham a song by a local producer.
“Bert sent me something the next day, with his twist on this original song and I was impressed,” said Pope, 37. “I knew he was serious about us collaborating after that.”
The group is a crowd-pleaser, covering artists ranging from Bruno Mars to Chris Stapleton, Kings of Leon and Hall and Oates, to name just a few.
“During the pandemic, it worked to our advantage to be either a duo or a trio and play gigs,” Pope said. “In 2020, we added drums with Jonathan Lagroon. He’s so talented and fits well with our energy.”
Some of Pope and Bert’s favorite gigs have been a tad unconventional, ranging from a gender reveal party for a professional athlete to a restauranteur’s private Christmas party, complete with a homemade ski slope.
“There was some post-gig sliding,” Pope recalls.
Pope and Bert pretty much have a standing gig at the start of every month at Good Times Brewing in Greenwood and they play Uptown regularly.
“We had a blast playing the Friendsgiving Jam at Howard’s in November and we will do the same for the day before Christmas Eve,” Pope said.
They are working on new branding and new music for 2022, Pope said.
Graham, who recently married and works at the Greenwood Habitat for Humanity Restore, said tunes that “feel good to sing” and that are nostalgic are his favorites.
“I picked up a lot of different musical approaches in collegiate choir and a praise team at Charleston Southern University,” Graham said.
If no set list is in place for a gig, Pope says his four children often suggest songs to add to the repertoire.
Pope, who lives in Ninety Six, is a special education teacher.
“Music also finds its way into my classroom,” Pope said. “It’s a great way to get students engaged in learning. A student actually encouraged me to get back into playing live music. I’ve been a school teacher for 10 years.”
Pope and Bert both say music gives them purpose.
“I feel like things are going really well and we’re doing what we are supposed to be,” Graham said.