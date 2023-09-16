The first Blue Crab and Blues Festival at the Blue Hole Recreation Area and Pavilion in Calhoun Falls in 2022 was so well-received that Abbeville Chamber of Commerce is bringing it back on Sept. 30. Advance tickets, in limited supply, are required for the all-you-can-eat seafood. However, food vendors who are Abbeville Chamber members will also be on site for food purchases without a ticket. Free live music is in store.
Lucky ticketholders who secure advance all-you-can-eat seafood tickets for the Abbeville Chamber’s second Blue Crab and Blues Festival at the Blue Hole Pavilion in Calhoun Falls are welcome to bring crab crackers and mallets to enjoy cracked crabs on Sept. 30. Tickets are in limited supply and available for $38 at eventbrite.com.
South Carolina blues legend Mac Arnold, and his Plate Full O’Blues band, are scheduled to play two shows in Abbeville County. First up is the Blue Crab and Blues Festival Sept. 30 at the West Carolina Blue Hole Pavilion in Calhoun Falls. Next is the Hogs and Hens Festival on Oct. 20 at Abbeville’s Court Square.
Mac Arnold brings a doubleshot of upbeat Piedmont Blues to Abbeville County. He will perform Sept. 30 at the Blue Crab and Blues Festival in Calhoun Falls. On Oct. 20, he will perform at the Hogs and Hens Festival.
