Self Regional Healthcare Family Medicine resident Dr. Matthew Brettmann talks with registered nurse, Pat Kenney at the Greater Greenwood United Ministry medical clinic. This clinic provides free services to Greenwood area patients who cannot afford health insurance but don’t qualify for Medicaid or Medicare.
For years, Louise Robinson has shared her talents with Music for Ministry.
The New Journey Church Worship Team is performing again for Greater Greenwood United Ministry’s Music for Ministry on Aug. 27 at New Journey Church in Greenwood.
R.J. Poore is a returning performer for the eighth annual Music for Ministry concert Aug. 27 at New Journey Church.
Now in its eighth year, Music for Ministry raises funds to help Greenwood residents in medical and life crises.
You can help. Buy a $20 ticket to attend the 2022 Music for Ministry. It’s 5-7:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at New Journey Church, 330 Deadfall Road W.
Enjoy a night of Christian music, food, fellowship and silent and live auctions.
This is the signature fundraiser for Greater Greenwood United Ministry, 1404 Edgefield St. Music for Ministry has raised more than $155,000.
“One hundred percent of the proceeds go back into our programs and services,” GGUM executive director Rosemary Bell said. “This fundraiser mostly helps us provide medications for our patients. Insulin is just one of the high-cost medications some need.”
Nine performances in 2½ hours, plus local barbecue and silent and live auctions are part of the event.
“It has been a blessing to be part of Music for Ministry since its beginning,” vocalist Louise Robinson of Mt. Moriah Church said. “It’s great to see how different churches have opened their doors to allow this event to happen. Each singer and musician is there to do one thing — that is to glorify God through music — in the way they feel comfortable.”
Not a competition, Robinson said the fundraising concert is a way to come “together in unity for a good cause.”
GGUM is a nonprofit, partnering with 70 area churches to provide a free medical and dental clinic, job and budget coaching and financial assistance for those facing eviction and utility disconnection, among other services.
“We never know what’s coming in the door of the crisis ministry,” Bell said. “Our emergency food pantry and crisis ministry services will be moving into a three-bay garage space across the street from the front of our medical building, to provide more space, including for a new program, Christian Women’s Job Corps, to help women navigate self-sustainability by pursuing their goals, like getting into college.
“And, our medical side is growing so fast,” Bell continued. “We’ve added a women’s clinic, eyeglasses, eye screenings, and a foot care clinic, in addition to our primary medical. We have also started a mobile health clinic in Saluda, in partnership with Self Regional Healthcare. “
After attending Music for Ministry, Bell said people have a better understanding of what GGUM does and who it helps.
“We pack a whole lot into 2½ hours and it’s fun,” Bell said. “It really is great how the community comes together.”