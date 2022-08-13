8th annual Music for Ministry

What: "Music for Ministry" is two and a half hours of Christian music, praise dancing and auctions, silent and live. Also enjoy pulled pork, macaroni and cheese, baked beans and desserts, with food from Stump's Barbecue, O'Charley's and Elsie Mullet.

Now in its eighth year, this annual concert raises funds for nonprofit Greater Greenwood United Ministry.

GGUM aids Greenwood residents facing life and medical crises, working in partnership with 70 Christian churches and volunteers from the local medical community.

When is the concert? 5-7:30 p.m. at New Journey Church, 330 Deadfall Road W.

Tickets: $20 each, payable by cash, check, debit or credit card. They may be purchased in-person at Greater Greenwood United Ministry, 1404 Edgefield St. during business hours or online at eventbrite.com.

Enjoy performances by Louise Robinson of Mt. Moriah Church; R.J. Poore of Woodfields Baptist Church; New Faith Tabernacle Praise Dancers; Siloam Baptist Church Worship Team, St. Mark United Methodist Church Worship Team; Phoenix Performing Arts; Monica Parris of New Covenant Church; Willie Forrest of Bethlehem Baptist Church and the New Journey Church Worship Team.