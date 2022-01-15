Donna England’s art is on display through January at the Welcome Center in Abbeville. She’s a new member of the Abbeville Artist Guild and lives in McCormick. This truck painting, titled “Vintner’s Vehicle,” is a watercolor collage.
Abbeville’s Welcome Center has artwork by Donna England on view through the end of January.
England is one of the newest members of the Abbeville Artist Guild and she’s also a member of the McCormick Arts Council at the Keturah.
“People will see a variety of textures, techniques and colors,” England said, of her works on view. “Pieces are available for sale. Art brings people together. It’s very therapeutic. The greatest lesson I’ve learned through art is that you can live with your mistakes.”
England majored in art at Alabama’s University of Montevallo.
England has used her art background in art designs for packaging — bags and boxes. And, she later went on to get a master’s degree in school counseling, where her art background was also used as a counseling tool.
England leads the art enthusiasts club at Savannah Lakes Village.
“I’m looking for different venues and organizations that promote art,” England said, noting she is from Alabama but lives in McCormick. “I’ve always loved art. When I was in elementary school, we didn’t have art specials in school like we do now, but art has always been a thing for me. I prefer watercolor because you can do a lot with it.”