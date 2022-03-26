F. Michael Haynie plays one of the most recognizable Disney characters conceived in Disney’s “Frozen,” the hit Broadway musical that’s coming to the Upstate.
Haynie is Olaf the snowman, coming to the Peace Center in Greenville. “Frozen” has a limited two-week premiere there, April 6 through 17.
Haynie’s Broadway credits include Boq in “Wicked,” “Holler if Ya Hear Me” and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” but the actor says this role is quite different from preceding ones.
Haynie spoke with the Index-Journal while recently in Orlando.
“The astounding thing about portraying a character that originated in animation is that it took a really, really brilliant mind in Michael Curry, who designed the puppet I get to manipulate, to make it both actor-friendly and friendly for the audience,” Haynie said. “The second the visage walks on stage, you know it’s Olaf. ... I’d never been a puppeteer before.”
Haynie credits Disney Theatrical Group’s Lorenzo Pisoni, a movement director, in teaching them “not just how to make the puppet move, but also to help attach those things to acting. I don’t feel alone out there on stage. ... I’m still learning every day. It is an unwieldy metal monster that I try to not let anybody know how hard it is (to manipulate.)”
It’s weird, Haynie said, to do a piece of theater where no one looks you in the eye. All eyes are focused on the puppet.
“Olaf gets a hug,” Haynie said. “No one ever hugs us. ... It kind of feels like I am Olaf’s guardian. ... Whenever I open a door, there is a stagehand who is operating that door. Whenever I do something, that Olaf the puppet can’t do, if there’s a sound effect, I have to selflessly give away my performance for a moment. ... I rely on my theatrical company so much.”
In many ways, Olaf is “the heart of the show,” Haynie said.
“It’s very strange to be standing behind the rock star that is Olaf,” Haynie said, noting the character’s first five minutes on stage each performance generates frenetic audience enthusiasm.
“This story is about Anna and Elsa,” Haynie said. “A lot of the story is about what love costs. It can be freely given, but it has weight.”
In the months since first being cast as Olaf in 2019, Haynie said the character has come to embody a little bit of Anna and a little bit of Elsa, reveling in joy, laughter and even the sad moments, bridging the two sisters together.
“When I auditioned for the part, I remember very specifically talking to my agents,” Haynie said. “I said, should we even do this? I don’t think they’re going to want someone with a mohawk and a big beard and tattoos to come and audition for this part.
“Getting to go in for this, I walked in there looking like me and brought them the Olaf that I believe is the Olaf I can bring,” Haynie said. “Here we are, 12 cities, almost 300 performances later. ... It’s a big thing to work on a show for this long and feel like I left my imprint on it.”
This production has new songs and new pieces of script, but also favorite things you’d expect, such as the song, “Let it go,” sung by Caroline Bowman, to which Haynie said the audience’s reaction is “gigantic.”
“It’s a very different time, now in 2022, from when ‘Frozen’ premiered as a film or on Broadway,” Haynie said. “Live theater is fortunate in that we can take agency of what we are presenting. ... We’re so grateful to have audiences who are willing to come and return to the theater and be masked and vaccinated and trying to be as safe as possible, so we can get back to doing theater.”
With some 18-plus months when many performances and venues when dark during the novel coronavirus pandemic, Haynie said it’s most meaningful to be able to return to performing.
Leading up to that moment were 80-something Zoom sessions during lockdown with Haynie’s theater company.
“I have a mask pocket built into my costume now, so when I go off stage I can put my mask on,” Haynie said. “Now, I’ve gotten pretty good at it.”
For some young audience members, this may be their first live theater experience, ever.
“We’re teaching people how to experience the beauty and art of live theater,” Haynie said. “What I hope is being told is a story about empathy and sympathy and kindness. ... It’s no small thing sharing your time with others, or to come see us. We know what an honor it is to be back out here, with audiences, getting to tell this story again.”