They can sing. They can dance. And, they’re ready to transport you to Disney’s magical interpretation of France.
There, you will meet a girl who loves books and a perceived monster who is not what he seems.
Be a guest at Greenwood High School Theatre Department’s full-on musical stage production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” The Musical. It opens at 7 p.m. May 10 and runs for one weekend only.
Join Belle, The Beast, Gaston and everyone for this fairy tale about Belle, a young woman in a French provincial town and the beast, really a prince trapped under a spell.
If you’ve been impressed with previous GHS theater department productions based on the “Magic School Bus” series and “High School Musical,” this next one is really going to wow.
Set pieces and costumes are being rented and will make their way to Greenwood from New York for “Beauty and the Beast,” Wendi Wimmer, GHS Fine Art Department drama teacher, said.
Plus, numbers of students enrolled in the musical theater class have grown, from just 12 to 15 students four years ago to more than 50 who are in “Beauty and the Beast.”
“The musical theater class is one block a day and students come in after school on Tuesdays,” Wimmer said. “Any student zoned for Greenwood 50 schools can participate. This year, we have elementary students from Pinecrest and the middle schools, and kids who are coming from Emerald. ...As a teacher and a director, it’s been great to form relationships with athletes and their coaches. It’s great that students are supported in other areas to try new things.”
Last year’s production of Disney’s “High School Musical” inspired student athlete, Reid Vines, a baseball player, to stay involved with musical theater.
“Walking into the class, I thought I was going to be the weird kid out,” Vines, 16, said. “There was almost nobody here that I knew. Making friends and family through ‘High School Musical’ was the most excited I have ever been. It didn’t matter to me this year what show we did. ...In ‘Beauty and the Beast’ I’m playing a baker, a villager and a piece of silverware.”
Janiya Butler, said theater is helping her build “confidence and courage.” In “Beauty and the Beast,” Butler is playing roles as a villager and a napkin. Butler also landed a role as a cook, in Greenwood Community Theatre’s recent one-weekend run of “Matilda JR.”
“For those of us who are high school juniors, and for our senior, it’s been interesting to see all of us grow,” said Claire Hudson, 16, cast as one of the silly girls in “Beauty and the Beast.” “To see what the new class of students is going to bring to the table after we leave has been really fun.”
For Mara Pilgrim, 16, musical theater class makes the rest of the school day more exciting.
Student Zach Wilson-Payne is no stranger to the stage for GHS or community theater performances.
As Monsieur D’Arque, Wilson-Payne gets to flex his acting chops as a sinister character, but he also gets to dance in big numbers in the show.
“I loved this movie growing up, and ‘Beauty and the Beast’ was my very first theater production 11 years ago for Greenwood Community Theater,” Wilson-Payne, 16, said. “I listen to the rehearsal tracks and to the Broadway cast album every day.”
Wilson-Payne said increasingly, each year, freshmen in musical drama enter the program with “more and more talent.”
“It’s kind of bizarre to see where we were as freshmen and where things are now,” said Freddie McClendon, 17, who plays Gaston and also had a major role in GCT’s recent “Matilda JR.”
“Ms. Wimmer wrote that show we first did as freshmen. ...It was like a TV show pilot scenario to see if musical theater would stick,” he said, adding that “High School Musical” set a precedent for the actors.
This will be senior Bryson McDonald’s last high school show with his musical theater classmates and Wimmer.
“That’s exciting and very frightening,” McDonald, 17, said, as he’s in the last few weeks of preparation for “Beauty and the Beast” and his role as a bookseller. “But, this show will be a great sendoff. All the ensemble numbers are just fantastic.”
McDonald said it’s bittersweet to leave his GHS theater family, but he plans to major in theater at Converse College.
“Everybody knows the tunes in ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ but there are a few pieces in the stage Broadway version which some might not find as familiar, but they are beautiful,” GHS choral director Gina Jolly said. “There are a lot of four-part harmonies in the music, which makes it challenging.”
It’s been three decades since the 1991 animated Disney film “Beauty and the Beast” was released and garnered a Best Picture Oscar nomination.
In this stage show, Wimmer is strategically using multimedia techniques with bits from the animated film to move the plot forward.
“With this show, the cast has to be really good in terms of their characterizations, but they also have to be really good technicians and listen to the musical underscoring. It’s timed, and if it’s not at the right time, it throws the tempo off,” she said.
With bustling villagers and a host of normally inanimate objects that spring to life, “Beauty and the Beast” lends itself to young actors having multiple roles, according to Laura Margaret Fennell, who, alongside Kaylee Smith, are double-cast as Belle and Wardrobe.
“This is one of the first musicals I loved in childhood,” Fennell, soon to be 17, said. “This is a dream musical. Stepping into two roles for Kaylee and me, you get to connect with a character, twice.”
With double-casting, Wimmer encourages audiences to see both nights of the show.
“You are going to get two different shows,” Wimmer said. “Their dynamics with the rest of the cast are so much fun to watch. Shows can be done well with really talented people.”
Michelle Higginbotham, 17, plays one of the production’s most memorable characters, Chip, the tiny teacup.
“I will be on a tea cart, so all you will see is my head, my face,” Higginbotham said. “It puts a challenge on you portraying emotion from the stage, because you can’t use the rest of your body.”
Kaytee Mobley, 16, said she’s always liked theater but was afraid to get into it. Seeing last year’s “High School Musical” production changed her mind.
Mobley has landed the “Beauty and the Beast” role of flirty French maid, Babette. It’s her first show.
“She came into auditions and was just killing it with her French accent,” Jolly said. “Another first-timer is our Lumiere, played by Emmett Hamilton, 14. “By the time he got the call-back, Emmett was studying that character and when he came in here, he was Lumiere.”