Toe-tapping, syncopated rhythms of New Orleans jazz and the second line are coming to the Countybank Plaza on Main Street in Greenwood next Saturday.
This free 7 p.m. outdoor concert, by the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, will be preceded by a craft beer tasting — the Uptown Crow Crawl — at 5 p.m. Tasting tickets $25, are available online at eventbrite.com and at Greenwood City Hall, in the Finance Department.
Crow Crawl ticketholders are eligible to visit the Howard’s on Main tent at the concert to receive a single beer at no additional cost.
This September celebration also gives you opportunity to check out how entries are progressing in the 2021 Uptown Greenwood Scarecrow contest.
The Dirty Dozen Brass Band originated in the 1970s, blending traditional New Orleans brass bands with the second lines that performed in the Crescent City’s social and pleasure clubs.
Today, Dirty Dozen Brass Band is one of the most recognized and recorded bands of the genre. The band has toured extensively globally and played and recorded with the likes of Norah Jones, Widespread Panic, Elvis Costello and the late David Bowie.
The band’s take on music caught the ear of jazz festival trailblazer George Wein, who recently died at age 95.
“Wein kept jazz alive and he put us in every jazz festival in the world,” Lewis said.
Roger Lewis, one of the band’s founding members, has been in the group since 1976. He’s the bandleader. Lewis also plays saxophone and “dibble and dabble with the flute” and he does a little rapping, too.
“I can’t wait for this show. I need it,” Lewis told the Index-Journal during a phone interview this week. “We have seven people in the band right now.”
Back in the day, Lewis said second-line parades were frequent, “almost every Sunday” in The Big Easy, providing entertainment for locals and tourists alike.
“It would be thousands and thousands of people enjoying the music,” Lewis said. “It would be so big that they would have to hire two and three bands, depending on which clubs were participating.”
Traditional New Orleans music, combined with different types of music, from bebop to pop, to rock and funk has “changed the complexity” of music for the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Lewis said.
“We play it where people can dance off it,” explained Lewis. “It enhances it, whether it’s a slow drag or a Michael Jackson tune, or an original tune. ... All that stuff is like a big pot of musical gumbo.”