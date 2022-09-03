Greenwood-based artist Dana Gonzalez says she paints with a light hand, letting watercolors reflect nature around her.
Sometimes, Gonzalez goes back in with pen and ink later, to add detail.
On Thursday, see her watercolor and pen and ink images, created for the booklet, “A Pollinator Lover’s Guide to Uptown.” The booklet is authored by Ann Barklow, retired horticulturist and former volunteer Master Gardener coordinator for the City of Greenwood
See pollinator gardens in Uptown Greenwood first-hand, before viewing Gonzalez’s watercolors. Check out the monarch waystation, pollinator streetscape, a pollinator rain garden, an edible garden and a gazebo pollinator garden.
An Uptown Greenwood pollinator garden walking tour begins Thursday, outside Howard’s on Main, 330 Main St., at 4:30 p.m. Following is a public art reception for Gonzalez at Howard’s on Main at 6 p.m.
Signed copies of “A Pollinator Lover’s Guide to Uptown” will be available for $5 donations. Booklets are available at the Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St. Proceeds support America in Bloom, a national program of which the City of Greenwood is a part. The program promotes beautification, education and community involvement.
Barklow approached Gonzalez in 2020 about creating watercolors to illustrate the booklet, first published in 2021. A second printing was in 2022.
Barklow said the booklet is designed to help other people, and other cities, learn what Greenwood has done to transform streetscapes and help pollinators thrive.
“We started slow, with a monarch waystation,” Barklow said of the City of Greenwood’s concerted pollinator efforts. “That was so well-received, by the pond near Howard’s on Main. Then, the Bee City USA thing came up, an initiative to support pollinators, followed by the pollinator gardens. We even ended up doing an educational video for the City of Greenwood horticulture crew’s page and YouTube.”
Barklow said she loves Gonzalez’s artwork and decided to include in the booklet photographs and artwork, as well as plant names.
“Without Ann Barklow, I wouldn’t have done these,” Gonzalez said. “It’s about educating people about pollinators. ... Those gardens (Uptown) don’t magically take care of themselves. The City of Greenwood employees and volunteers maintain them. Lakelands Master Gardeners do a lot.”
A fall drive through North Carolina inspired Gonzalez’s artist journey years ago, compelling her to take art classes and workshops. She learned to paint with watercolors in the open air and do quick sketches.
Gonzalez is a member of the Greenwood Artist Guild, Abbeville Artist Guild and Artist Coop of Laurens and active in area art shows. Her works have been placed in exhibitions and she maintains a blog where she posts illustrated poetry. Gonzalez is also active with the Sierra Club, Foothills chapter, and a member of Bee City Greenwood.