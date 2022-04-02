Visual art, live music, libations and local food truck fare await you in Uptown Greenwood Thursday.
The second Lander University Art Walk Uptown is from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
This free, all-ages gallery hop brings student artwork off-campus, into the wider community. It’s a collaboration between Uptown Greenwood, local art spaces and Lander University.
Meander through art-forward spaces in Uptown’s cultural arts district, showcasing works by Lander University students. Grab a beverage at two Uptown stops, a hand-held bite from food trucks, to be located near the Arts Center of Greenwood, and take in local tunes, upstairs at Good Times Brewing.
“My biggest piece is 12-feet tall and can’t fit through doors,” explains Lander student artist Victor Santos. “I’m assembling modules, so they can fit through the door and be pieced together, in one sculpture, on the day of set-up.”
Santos has seven sculptures slated for the art walk. His and other Lander BFA students’ works will be displayed at the Arts Center of Greenwood.
From creativity crafted creatures to celebrating special people in one’s life, Lander students’ works to be displayed reflect a range of art mediums and, in some cases, interdisciplinary interests.
Santos, 22, of Cheraw said when he started a Lander, he considered majoring in graphic design, but was swayed to broader art focus, pursuing a bachelor of fine arts in three-dimensional art.
“All of my sculptures are creatures from a fictional planet that I came up with,” Santos explains.
Pointing to a sculpture he named Charles, a smaller, two-legged, winged version of his larger 12-foot-tall sculpture — named Charlotte — Santos said he created it by welding a metal skeleton or frame, that he covered in duct tape, aluminum foil, foam and even fake fur.
It looks like something out of a science fiction movie and as if it might move any minute.
“This guy is based on several creatures in the animal kingdom,” Santos said. “This guy was inspired by a stork, a crab and other animals. ... I had to learn how to sew the fake fur for this. I accidentally became a jack-of-all-trades.”
And, researching various animals for his fantastical creatures, Santos said, rekindled his childhood fascinations with science and biology.
“If my 12-foot sculpture is successful, I’m hoping I can photograph it and send pictures to museums, and maybe some studios that specialize in making models for museums. Saying to people, ‘I’m an artist,’ that sounds cool, but saying to people, ‘Oh, I make dinosaurs,’ that sounds really awesome.”
For Rebekah Smith, 22, of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, the art walk is an opportunity for emerging artists to network with each other, potential galleries and art buyers.
“It’s nice practice to be able to develop a sense of professionalism,” Smith said. “It’s a really nice opportunity to have a stepping stone into the professional world or graduate school or whatever path follows. I appreciate the fact also that we are setting up the work ourselves. It gives you as an artist a taste for what most gallery spaces are responsible for and a better appreciation of that process. I came to Lander considering a major in elementary education.”
As an art major now, Smith has five painted portraits in the art walk and three ceramic busts, all with a focus on the human form, specifically the face.
Smith holds up a stunning, realistic portrait of a woman, her mother, who just turned 50.
Smith layered oil paints, which were wet at the time of the interview, and colored pencils for fine details.
“I think she’s more beautiful today than she was when I was five or six, and she was beautiful then.” Smith said. “My least favorite person to paint is always myself.”
Other portraits include Smith’s maternal grandparents, her own self-portrait and one of her niece.
“The portraits are meant to be viewed in a sequential order, this idea of looking back to the past, for what it has foundationally given myself in the present and how I navigate the future,” Smith said. “Light guides the viewer from piece to piece.”
Art student Ileana M. Collazo, 22, of Chapin, has a dramatic photography series exploring the human body in the abstract.
“I tried to make the models laugh, to get the awkwardness out of the way,” Collazo said. “I focused on abstracts in the nude. ... I’m really excited about the show. It feels good knowing other people will be looking at my art ... and, it shows the community there are art people in the town.”
Doug McAbee, a Lander associate art professor, said art and design faculty intentionally gear student exhibitions toward “career-minded things.”
“Each new group of students takes on more difficult challenges than the last,” McAbee said.
Fellow Lander art professor Jon O. Holloway said the art walk is a great way to celebrate artistry and students.
“It should be fun,” Holloway said.
Santos and Smith are bachelor of fine arts degree students with graduation on the horizon May 4. Collazo is pursuing a bachelor of science in art and aims to work in the medical field.