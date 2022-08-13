Clay Page is getting ready to release a new single and playing a tour date at AOH

Catch the final performance of country singer-songwriter Clay Page’s “Southbound and All Around” Tour, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20 at Abbeville Opera House.

When a song idea pops in Clay Page’s head, it sometimes wakes him up at night.

“I was lying in bed and I could hear this gospel song in my head,” Page said. “I’ve been in this creative mode of songwriting the last month or two. ... Me and a buddy of mine, Wesley Dunn, just wrote the song last week. I shared a couple of lines and a melody. I released a preview of a demo on social media Aug. 7 and I was pretty overwhelmed at the response. It’s humbling.”

