When a song idea pops in Clay Page’s head, it sometimes wakes him up at night.
“I was lying in bed and I could hear this gospel song in my head,” Page said. “I’ve been in this creative mode of songwriting the last month or two. ... Me and a buddy of mine, Wesley Dunn, just wrote the song last week. I shared a couple of lines and a melody. I released a preview of a demo on social media Aug. 7 and I was pretty overwhelmed at the response. It’s humbling.”
Page said his music influences stem from the likes of Hank Williams Sr. to The Allman Brothers, and growing up in church led to an appreciation of gospel music.
“I’ve always been a big fan of Alan Jackson’s gospel album and even some of Randy Travis’s stuff, too,” Page said. “In this business, it’s easy to get caught up in the busyness of some things and you forget at the end of the day what is really important. ... There’s blessing in everything, if you look for it.”
This singer-songwriter’s rich voice and thoughtful lyrics belie his not quite 30 years. His sound has been described by some as new traditional country.
Check it out Aug. 20 at Abbeville Opera House for the final stop on Page’s “Southbound and All Around” Tour. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now, in-person at the Opera House and online: aftontickets.com/claypage.
“We’ve been to Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and back with this particular tour,” Page said. “I’m excited to be back at it ... and I love playing Abbeville. I’ve got two guys from South Carolina playing with me, and a guy from Nashville, Tennessee.”
Aug. 26, be on the lookout for the release of a new single from Page, “Best of Both Worlds,” co-written with Byron Slaughter and Ellis Caudele.
Page said he’s fortunate to have his own independent music label, Southbound Music Group.
“I’ve got a lot of material stockpiled and we are really excited about these new songs, even in the demo stage,” Page said, noting he funds “100 percent” of the music he produces.
This Elberton, Georgia native started playing guitar around age 9 when the instrument was almost as big as him.
By the time he was 15, Page won a hometown talent competition. By the time he was in his early 20s, he was a contestant on the ABC’s “American Idol” in 2019.
Page made it to the top 40, but his “American Idol” run ended in Hawaii.
“I definitely could not do what I do without each and every one of the people following my music and my journey,” Page said. “I got the exposure from ‘American Idol’ that a lot of people dream of.”
Benji Greeson of WZLA 92.9 FM in Abbeville said he is tapped to emcee the AOH show Aug. 20 and that Clay Page is a masterful storyteller.
“He puts all the right ingredients together,” Greeson said. “Clay Page is an incredible songwriter and country songs tell stories. ... There’s a down-home realness about him that draws you to him. ... There’s a lot of Clay Page songs that are in rotation and regular play at the radio station.”