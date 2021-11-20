An evening of singer-songwriter magic, straight from the music mecca of Nashville, is at Abbeville Opera House on Dec. 4.
Join Grammy award-winning Linda Davis and hit songwriters Lang Scott and Bill Whyte. Scott is Davis’ husband.
Davis is best known for her 1993 hit duet with the legendary Reba McEntire, “Does He Love You.”
Davis, of East Texas, has been a sought-after Nashville session vocalist and even a commercial jingle singer. She’s graced the stages of the radio, and later television, broadcasts of country music show, Louisiana Hayride, and the Grand Ole Opry.
Davis spoke with the Index-Journal by phone Nov. 12 about her career and the upcoming AOH show.
“The Louisiana Hayride was called ‘the cradle of the stars’ and the next step was the Grand Ole Opry,” Davis said. “A gentleman who has since passed, Johnnie High, (a Texas music performer) was also someone who helped me get where I am.”
Because talented performers such as High believed in her, Davis said she, today, loves helping aspiring talent.
“I developed a consulting business, Stage/Performance 101, to help new performers get better with their stage technique,” Davis said.
Having toured and worked with some of the biggest names in country music, Davis says one of her favorite things to do now is share her love of music with others, inside the industry and out.
“We will tell stories and sing songs (in Abbeville),” Davis said. “Because it’s close to the holidays, there will be some Christmas music, but more country. My husband and I have known Bill (Whyte) for more than 15 years. He’s had a very successful career in country radio and is actually in the Country Radio Hall of Fame. The evening will be very typical of Nashville-style in-the-round performances, where we take turns.”
Music brings people together and makes for great memories, Davis said, whether it’s a home, after supper, or in a performance space.
“We’ve got music, but we’ve also got all the stories and the real-life things that went on, on the road all these years,” Davis said. “I love sharing that with an audience. It’s like the guitar pulls I have with my friends in my living room. Bill is also funny and it makes for a fun night.”
Davis said it is “the best” to work with and share your life’s passion with your spouse, for the majority of your marriage.
“You share in all the stuff and in seeing all the places,” Davis said. “But, this will be my first time in Abbeville.”
Music is quite the family affair for Davis and Scott, who is a former recording artist for MCA Records who also grew up in South Carolina. Davis and Scott are parents to Rylee Jean Scott and Hillary Scott. The latter is a member of country megastars Lady A.
As a family, in 2016, they released an award-winning faith-based album, “Love Remains” that won two Grammys, along with Dove and Billboard awards.
Tickets are on sale for the AOH show at aftontickets.com. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Concert starts at 7:30 p.m.