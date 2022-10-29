Retired registered nurse and Greenwood native Cornelia Drinkard Scibetta says she’s always had a creative streak.
Retirement from a lengthy health care career let her explore art.
Retired registered nurse and Greenwood native Cornelia Drinkard Scibetta says she’s always had a creative streak.
Retirement from a lengthy health care career let her explore art.
A marketing person who had worked with Scibetta was also an artist. The two shared their interests.
“It turned into a one-year painting study with her,” Scibetta told the Index-Journal via a phone interview while traveling in Arizona earlier this month. “... She’s into realism with painting and has a studio in North Carolina and I also took a few abstract classes from another local artist. ... Many, many years ago, I did decoupage, but I didn’t get seriously interested in drawing and painting until two and a half years ago.”
Scibetta found drawing instructors in Flat Rock, North Carolina who introduced her to pen and ink.
Scibetta, 66, is the November solo showcase artist at Howard’s on Main in Greenwood, presented by the Greenwood Artist Guild.
Meet the artist and see the show, =”The Soul of an Artist,” from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Howard’s on Main in Greenwood, 330 Main St. Enjoy food and a cash bar.
“I’ve really latched on to pen and ink,” Scibetta said. “My Greenwood show is a mix of acrylic paintings and pen and ink drawings...Every time I learn a medium, I meet another artist who’s doing something different. You have to learn something and practice it for a while. ... Once you get started, you can kind of get lost in it. You have to do it regularly to perfect it.”
Taking a broad view and an unconventional way of looking at things also helps, Scibetta said.
Scibetta lives in Landrum now but enjoys travels regionally and abroad.
One of Scibetta’s favorite pieces will be in the Greenwood show, a drawing titled, “Maestro,” a work featuring the father-in-law of a friend.
“It was a powerful image,” Scibetta said.
“He was in darkness with light directly over him,” Scibetta told the Greenwood Artist Guild’s Marianne Lenti, for a press release on the show.
Other works in the show are scenes from Bradley and Troy where Scibetta’s mother grew up.
“Much of my work involves places that evoke emotion and help me to remember,” Scibetta said.
The Greenwood Artist Guild promotes local artist activities and a forum for visual artist critiques. Its calendar year begins in September.
Contact St. Claire Donaghy at 864-943-2518.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.