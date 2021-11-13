Celebrate 20 years of Christmas with Connie Maxwell

The main campus of Connie Maxwell Children's Ministries, in Greenwood, is getting ready to welcome thousands for its 20th community Christmas celebration.

Join them for a kickoff Christmas concert with Christian performing artist Colton Dixon at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at Connie Maxwell Baptist Church. Tickets: $20. Purchase online: //events.donate.com/coltondixon.

Then, enjoy thousands of lights and Christmas displays, plus wagon rides, a live nativity and more, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 2, 3 and 4. This will be the 20th time Connie Maxwell's main campus has been opened to the community for a free, public Christmas celebration.

Each of the three consecutive nights includes special music at 6:30 p.m. Thursday features Connie Maxwell Children's Choir and Sounds of Praise. Friday will be Connie Maxwell Children's Choir and Lander Minorities on the Move gospel choir. Saturday, hear music by Connie Maxwell Children's Choir and Palmetto Girls Sing.