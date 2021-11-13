December 2021 marks the 20th time Greenwood’s Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries will welcome thousands to campus for what has become a Lakelands holiday tradition.
Since 2000, Connie Maxwell has put on an impressive holiday light and decoration display. Through the years, wagon rides, a music concert inside Connie Maxwell Baptist Church, a live nativity and more have been added.
Although festivities were drive-thru only in 2020 amid COVID-19 concerns, it’s back in-person and bigger this year.
“The welcome mat is out at Christmas,” said Eric Taylor, Connie Maxwell vice president for advancement. “It’s a great way to share the real meaning of Christmas. And, it’s a great way to connect Connie Maxwell to the community. By virtue of the community being here, they learn more about our programs and services and how we are funded.”
Founded in 1892, Connie Maxwell cares for children in situations of abuse, neglect and difficult family situations. Services provided include residential care, foster care, crisis care and family care programs.
There are four satellite locations in South Carolina in addition to the main Greenwood campus.
Taylor said this free, public Christmas event also helps the community learn about Connie Maxwell volunteer opportunities, whether it’s pressure-washing to get the campus spiffy for the holidays or tutoring students or giving music lessons.
“We’ve recently had churches collect laundry detergent for us or gift cards for our children to use at Chick-fil-A,” said Debbie McDowell, Connie Maxwell executive dreams administrator.
Kicking off Christmas festivities early is an anniversary concert at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 with Christian singer and “American Idol” fan favorite, Colton Dixon. Tickets are $20, available online at events.idonate.com.
Following on Dec. 2, 3 and 4 is the Connie Maxwell Christmas Celebration, 6-8:30 p.m. Admission is free, but you are encouraged to RSVP to help staff and volunteers manage the multitudes: conniemaxwell.com/connie-maxwell-christmas-rsvp/.
The light displays will be lit Nov. 30 through Jan. 1, but the three consecutive nights of holiday celebration are Dec. 2-4 only.
The three nights of lights and holiday images started with a former Connie Maxwell president who is now president emeritus, Ben H. Davis, Jr.
Davis and his wife, Polly, instituted something similar during their time in Fountain Inn, before coming to Greenwood, when Davis was Fountain Inn mayor in the early 1990s.
There, they organized carriage rides and got the town involved in decorating for Christmas.
“It’s still going on today and drawing people to town,” Davis said. “I guess it’s like what we are continuing to do at Connie Maxwell. Once you do it, people come and enjoy it and you just really can’t quit. It’s become a regular thing.”
Davis began his relationship with Connie Maxwell as a trustee in 1990, becoming a staff member in 1993 as vice president for development. He was named president in August 2002 and served for 12 years. He has remained involved with the organization since his retirement in 2014.
“We felt like if the Connie Maxwell kids could have the opportunity to see people coming to their homes, their cottages, to see their holiday decorations, it would be a special thing,” Davis said. “We thought a couple hundred people would come to campus that first year. We didn’t think we would have a huge crowd and we had about 5,000 people that first year. It was far beyond our expectations.”
Sally Kauffmann, a former minister of education and music at Connie Maxwell Baptist Church, now retired, coordinated the campus Christmas event for many years.
“We wanted to encourage our staff, children, alumni and volunteers to work together,” Kauffmann wrote, via email. “We wanted to present this Christian offering to everyone.”
Whenever possible, Kauffmann said those involved have made decorations for campus displays.
“We used our hay,” Kauffmann said. “We used tomato cages to make trees. We cut out figures. ... Although people love the wagon rides and the goodies, my favorite part has been the live nativity.”
Kauffmann said she “bumps into many students” who remember their nativity roles as angels and more.
“Before she retired, we referred to Sally as ‘our general’,” Davis said. “She made sure everybody got their houses decorated and things were looking good.”
Now, A Connie Maxwell Christmas draws visitors from across South Carolina.
“This would technically be the 21st Connie Maxwell Christmas, but we only had drive-through last year,” Davis said. “We usually draw about 5,000 people a night for the three-night period and it grows every year.
“We’ve seen people who started coming 20 years ago that are still coming every Christmas, as well as newcomers to the area,” Davis added.
From the start, Davis said it was paramount for the ministries to not charge admission to the Christmas campus event.
“It’s a way for Connie Maxwell to give back to the community that supports it,” Davis said. “Sponsors and special friends help us with the cost. The kids get so excited to see people coming to their houses and saying how beautiful decorations are. It also gives the community a chance to see our campus and find out about what we do.”