The beauty of a sonata drew Greenwood’s Raja Villareal to piano at a young age.
His two brothers with autism inspired him to put on a concert to support Project Hope Foundation.
It’s a nonprofit autism services provider, with a 58,000-square-foot campus in Greenwood on Merrywood Drive.
At 1:30 p.m. Aug. 7, Raja will perform a free piano concert at the Arts Center of Greenwood to raise funds for Project Hope. Donations are welcome.
Joining Raja for the performance will be friends on piano and violin, including his older brother, Ruben Villareal and his younger brother, Raphal Villareal.
Raja and his brothers are children of cardiologist Dr. Rollo Villareal and Diem Villareal.
Teen with many talentsRaja, 17, is a student at the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics, a public high school in Hartsville that offers a two-year residential program.
This summer, in addition to practicing music, through the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics, Raja has been involved with a Clemson University summer program for research interns.
Raja has been running simulations on Clemson’s supercomputer, so researchers can examine thermoresponsive polymers as a possible means to deliver cancer treatments to tumor sites.
“During a six-week summer program, I’ve been researching behavior of polymers,” Raja said. “The first week, I did a lot of reading about the materials and how the simulations work.”
After high school, Raja plans to pursue physics.
“The super computer has enough processors to run a lot of calculations all at once,” Raja explains.
Helping those with autismBoth of Raja’s brothers also play piano.
“I’ve been playing piano for over 10 years now and I enjoy performing,” Raja said. “I’ve chosen Project Hope to receive the donations from my Aug. 7 performance. My little brother, Raphal, 9, goes there for his autism. And, I built a sensory room for the clinic there as part of my Eagle Scout project.”
Niki Porter, Project Hope Foundation senior supervisor, Greenwood campus coordinator, said the sensory room Raja created for the Greenwood campus “gets used daily by most of the kids in our clinic.”
“It’s been a wonderful addition,” Porter said. “It’s humbling, too, when people, all on their own put together something like this concert, which will help spread awareness of our services.”
At the Greenwood site, one-on-one Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy services are available to help those with autism diagnoses learn important skills and behaviors.
Porter said Greenwood’s Project Hope campus partners with area school districts and therapy offered here helps school-age children transition from one-on-one learning to classroom settings.
Raphal, Raja said, has a knack for reading music.
“When I was about 5 years old, I heard someone playing a Beethoven sonata and I thought it was pretty,” Raja said. “I asked my parents about it (learning piano.) About a year later, my older brother, Ruben, and I started taking piano lessons with Mrs. Joyce Nickles of Greenwood.”
Nickles first opened a piano studio in the early 1960s and has taught many students.
“Raja is self-motivated,” Nickles said. “He goes over and beyond. He’s learned a lot of music on his own. He and his brothers are delightful and their parents are dedicated to their success. It’s the joy of my life, teaching.”
Among Raja’s favorite composers is Frederic Chopin.
“It’s about finding something that clicks with you,” Raja said.
If you enjoy these performances, also save the date for 5 p.m. Aug. 20 at First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood.
Kaylin Mahal Smith of Greenwood will host her third concert supporting the homeless, through donations to Greenwood Pathway House. She will be a sophomore at Yale College this fall, majoring in molecular, cellular and developmental biology in a pre-med track. She attended Greenwood High School and graduated from the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics in 2021.
This year, Smith has invited friends and fellow young performers to be in the limelight, including her brother, Spencer Smith on piano, Laura Margaret Fennell for vocal performance, Aina Brazil on piano, Honesty Cunningham, with ballet and Yuchen Lin on piano.