For many, including Christian recording artist Colton Dixon, 2020 included a lot of unknowns.
But, a chance to slow down and reflect has merits, he says.
His recently released single, “Made To Fly” reflects some of that hopefulness in its opening lyrics:
My daddy always told me “hold your head up high”
”It’s just one moment, in all of time”
”If you can’t see it, just close your eyes”
”And believe it, it’s all inside”
Dixon, 30, a fan favorite on “American Idol” and a Dove music award-winner, is helping Greenwood-based Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries kick off its 20th Christmas Celebration with a concert at Connie Maxwell Baptist Church at 7 p.m. Nov. 30.
Dixon spoke with the Index-Journal by phone Nov. 12. He recently toured with fellow artist, Hannah Kerr, and said his solo Greenwood concert will mainly be him and a piano, with a set list of contemporary Christian and Christmas tunes.
“You guys are going to be family for the night and it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Dixon said. “I want to make it cozy. I’m really excited.”
Dixon said he loves the spirit of Christmas. Among his favorite hymns are “O come, O come, Emmanuel,” “O Holy Night” and “O Come All Ye Faithful.”
“I hope my music has gotten better over the years,” Dixon said, noting he started singing when he was 13. “You know, it’s funny, I have artists who I loved so much growing up and their music evolves. You just evolve as a human being and an artist.”
When he set his sights on music, Dixon said his preferences leaned “heavier, toward rock.” Now, he says it’s more toward pop.
“I feel like my songs now are more conversational with the listener,” Dixon said. “People need hope, just like I do. So, I try to write songs for them.”
For example, in his self-titled 2020 EP, Dixon said the hit single, “Miracles” “came from a very real place.”
“As a musician, I got dropped from my label and didn’t know what the future looked like and I questioned a lot of things,” Dixon said. “It was during that season, when we were forced to slow down that we looked around and saw all the little things God does, and orchestrates, every day. So, we wrote a song...God is still doing miracles behind the scenes, even if we’re too busy to see them.”
Dixon said his mission is for his music to reach not only people who’ve grown up in church, but also “people who are still trying to find their way.”
Dixon credits music competition TV show “American Idol” with opening music industry doors for both him and his younger sister.
“My sister made it to the top 40 and I made it to the top 10,” Dixon said, noting he finished seventh in season 11 of the show. “The show equipped me with some of the right tools, early on in my career to navigate this crazy thing that is the music industry. I’m really thankful.”
Dixon said he would not discourage aspiring artists from auditioning.
“Know who you are and what you want to do before you go on the show,” Dixon said. “If you don’t know, you will get pulled every direction. Don’t take a no as an end-all-be-all.”
Tickets for the Colton Dixon concert, kicking off 20 years of Christmas celebrations at Connie Maxwell, are $20, available online: events.idonate.com/coltondixon.