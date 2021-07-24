Coca-Cola memorabilia, owned by Abbeville’s Josh Baughman and family, is on display at the Greater Abbeville Chamber of Commerce, 107 Court Square.
The exhibit is so popular that it’s being extended into August.
Enter for a chance to win a reproduction piece produced in 1990, commemorating a vintage Coca-Cola cardboard cutout.
The welcome center is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The Abbeville Artist Guild coordinates exhibits in the Welcome Center. Next up is the “My Best Photo Ever contest” exhibit.
Baughman said the collection of Coca-Cola collectibles began with his late grandfather, John William “Billy” Baughman Sr., a former manager at Abbeville Coca-Cola Bottling Co. The elder Baughman began working at that plant in 1948.
Grandson Josh Baughman is president of the Abbeville Chamber’s board of directors and vice president for operations of the electrical division of Abbeville’s Baughman Enterprises. That family business is located in what was the former bottling plant, 210 Lane St., Abbeville.
“My granddad passed away before I was born but my grandad managed the bottling plant from the time he came back from serving during World War II and Korea until the plant shut down,” Baughman said, noting that the bottling plant in Abbeville dates to around 1904.
“As the plant threw stuff out, or if they had extra stuff, my granddad would store it. He was going to sell it as a retirement means, but he never made it that far,” Baughman said. “They, my granddad and my grandma, used to go to all the Coca-Cola collector shows. They were original members of the Atlanta chapter.”
Baughman said his entire family has added to the collection.
“It just runs in the family,” Baughman said, following with a laugh. “The collectibles bring back a lot of memories and stories for people.”
Coca-Cola’s roots stem from when John Stith Pemberton, a Georgia pharmacist who first brewed Coca-Cola syrup in his backyard in 1886. It was first marketed as a brain tonic, according to Smithsonian Magazine, and said to provide relief from headaches and exhaustion.
According to information on The Coca-Cola Co. website, on May 8, 1886, Dr. John Pemberton sold the first glass of Coca-Cola at Jacobs’ Pharmacy in downtown Atlanta.
“We have stuff (memorabilia) from the early 1900s, all the way to 1970,” Baughman said. “After 1970, a lot of items were mass-produced. The display at the Abbeville Chamber has stuff from as early as an 1898 calendar to 1950, including back bar festoons from soda fountain displays. I’m a big fan of the pre-1930 collectibles, just because of the colors. They are so vibrant.”