City of Abbeville shares some upcoming shows for Opera House in 2023

Here's a peek into some of the shows coming to Abbeville's historic Opera House in 2023:

"Elvis Celebration" with Austin Irby and Jacob Eder, 7:30 p.m. January 14.

Jeremy's Ten: A Pearl Jam Tribute, (rescheduled from fall 2022), 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28.

Buddy Jewell: A Nashville Star Winner, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25.

Interstellar Echoes: A Pink Floyd Tribute, 7:30 p.m. March 4.

Chatham Rabbits, with special guest, Angela Easterling, 7:30 p.m. March 11.

Mostley Crue and Poison'Us: A Motley Crue and Poison Tribute, 7:30 p.m. April 22.

"Derby Girls: The Musical," 7:30 p.m. May 26 and 27 and 3 p.m. May 28.

Freebird: A Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19.

Purchase tickets to these and more soon-to-be-announced Abbeville Opera House shows at aftontickets.com. Get information and show details at abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House. During box office hours, call 864-366-9673.