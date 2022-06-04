“It’s what you do with opportunity that counts.”
I don’t remember which one of the cast members from Greenwood Community Theatre’s upcoming production of “Cinderella” actually said that phrase, but I knew it would be the premise of this article about two women and their experiences with GCT. It just seemed to fit with everything we talked about, sitting in the GCT foyer while others milled around, preparing for that evening’s rehearsals.
“I fell in love with community theater as a child. My first lead role was in ‘The Velveteen Rabbit,’ under the direction of Myra Greene,” Meagan Winburn, who plays Cinderella’s fairy godmother in the upcoming GCT production, said.
Winburn also credits her father, former Greenwood city manager and county council member Steve Brown, a huge supporter of community theater, for her love of the stage.
“My father believed that the arts brought so much to a community,” she said. “He saw it as a way of enriching one’s own community as well as giving back. And that’s how I see it as well.”
From childhood until she left for college at University of South Carolina, Winburn, a Greenwood County native, was active in Greenwood Community Theatre. It was 2020 that brought her back to Greenwood and to her love of GCT. A nurse and mother of three, this is her first role since she left the area years ago.
“It’s great to be back here,” she said. “I was blown away by the growth of GCT from then until now. There truly is something for everyone. You can use your gifts and abilities in so many ways and work with others who are using their gifts and abilities. The theater really is a magical place, where diversity of all types is celebrated – from the actors to the set designers, directors, those who construct the sets. It takes all of it to bring this to our community.”
Winburn is looking forward to her children seeing her perform in “Cinderella” and introducing them to the magic of theater.
“Everything starts with a wish,” she said. “Everyone has gifts and abilities, but just having them is not enough. Don’t keep them to yourself. The arts, the community theater — it’s bigger than just one show. It’s an opportunity to do what you love while giving back to your community.”
Kate Harris, who plays Cinderella, smiles and echoes this sentiment
“We are always given opportunities, but you can get scared taking a step. I wouldn’t have this opportunity for my first leading role if I had been afraid to explore this wish, this dream.”
Harris, originally from Norfolk, Virginia, has called the Upstate home since coming to the area to attend Erskine College years ago. She now works for Project Hope Foundation in Greenwood, but continues to be active in community theater.
“People here at GCT are an extension of my family,” she said. “I just love being here.”
Harris had many supporting roles and what she refers to as “ensemble roles” before landing the lead in “Cinderella,” which is GCT’s first major production since the pandemic shutdown of 2020. “I’m looking forward to playing this well-known character, but bringing something of myself to it. This version of the story contains magic like all the others, but it’s not the center of the plot.”
Harris sees Cinderella as a hopeless romantic, a lonely dreamer who comes from an abusive family but doesn’t allow their putdowns and mistreatment to break her dreams.
“She has big dreams,” Harris said, “but like many people, she gets stuck there. She needs a push. And she gets it with the fairy godmother, who doesn’t do it all for her, but leads her to do it. She gives Cinderella the chance not to be scared.”
This is the same chance Harris took when she first became involved with GCT by auditioning for the “The Addams Family” after graduation from Erskine College, and the chance she took again when she auditioned for the lead role in “Cinderella.”
And being the lead or one of the leads in a production is no easy feat, said GCT director Ryan Hewitt.
“No matter how much experience someone has, being the lead in a production is a lot of pressure. They have to be ready. It all goes together. You may or may not get a leading role at first, or even for a while, but you prove yourself with how you contribute with the role you have. It’s a great example for others to see someone giving their all no matter the role.”
“I have enjoyed all my roles,” Harris said. “Even if they weren’t the one I auditioned for. It’s about having fun with it.”
Hewitt agrees.
“Here at GCT we strive to make sure everyone has fun and enjoys being here. It builds community here within this building, and I appreciate everyone who steps inside,” he said.
Hewitt fell in love with the theater early in life, and decided to make a career of it. “This is my favorite form of theater,” he said. “In community theater, you get fantastic performances from people who might work other jobs all day long. They make time to be here because they have a passion for it, and that passion gives them the energy to do it.”
Hewitt is excited about this first major production since the 2019 season.
“It’s all the things you want in the story of Cinderella, but with a new take. I’m excited for people to come in and hear the songs – it’s not what they’re going to expect. Everyone who is part of this has made a sacrifice to be here, because they are passionate about the arts and community theater. And this is such a special place, even though I might be a little biased,” he said with a smile.
Winburn and Harris smile too.