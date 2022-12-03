ABBEVILLE — Abbeville’s Cold Spring Mennonite Church is again creating a spectacular living nativity, open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 8-11 and Dec. 16-18. Admission is free.
The church is on a dead-end road at 226 Cold Spring Church Road in Abbeville.
This outreach shares the biblical story of Jesus’ birth and the Gospel message of loving one another and belief in Christ, according to walk organizers.
The walk route is a paved surface.
“The beautiful thing is that people come who might not attend church, but they get to hear the Gospel,” Steve Swartzentruber said. “And, it’s a good way to share the story of Christmas.”
Mennonites in South Carolina are Protestants, who emerged from Anabaptists of the Reformation.
Several Mennonite families in Abbeville settled there in 1969, relocating from Virginia Beach, Virginia. According to the South Carolina Encyclopedia, 12 Mennonite churches were established in South Carolina by the early 2000s.
Though not as strict as the Amish, Mennonites also adopt modest dress and many eschew some forms of technology such as television.
“Not everybody has a smartphone, but many do, and some of us use Facebook, email and all of that stuff,” Steve said. “My normal response to people who have questions about us is that we are not a cult, but a culture. Some of the ways we follow Christ are different than other Christians, but we tend to follow Scriptures as closely as we can. We welcome anyone to attend our church as well. And, we livestream our church services every Sunday.”
With realistic costumes, sets and live animals, including a camel and a donkey, Walk Through Bethlehem has impressed visitors. Song, cookies and hot chocolate are part of each evening as well, with activities concluding in the Cold Spring Church School gym.
Fire rings will be set up and straw bales available for seating, in a church parking lot designated as a waiting area, for attendees.
Eight to 10 groups can be accommodated in the waiting area, with some 90 people moving through parts of the walk, every 15 to 20 minutes. Allow 45 minutes to an hour to complete the walk.
As groups are led through the walk, individuals are given pennies “to pay their tax as they enter the city of Bethlehem” Steve said. “It helps us keep track of numbers for the groups.”
Damien “D” Dill of Hodges describes Walk Through Bethlehem as a trip back in time.
“It’s like you’re stepping back through Bible stories,” Dill said. “They’re cooking food, there’s a camel and sheep. It definitely needs to be seen by everybody...When you get there, you’re likely to see church buses lined up as far as you can see, but lines move pretty quick. It’s a grade-A production in my mind and a blessing to the community.”
Various scenes, inspired by Scriptures, are depicted, including the angel telling Mary she will conceive a son and name him Jesus, through the holy family finding no room at the inn to wise men from afar visiting the Christ child in a lowly stable.
“The ideas come straight from Scripture,” said Dallas Swartzentruber, Steve’s son. “It’s virtually impossible for this to happen without everyone’s involvement. ... Church people give of their time and financially, whether it’s buying fruit for a market stall or buying a camel, ... or noting who’s had a baby recently to portray baby Jesus. Our videographer, Grant Kauffman, even goes through and compiles highlight reels and bloopers each year.”
As people enter the mock city of Bethlehem, actors dressed as Roman soldiers on horseback ensure they pay their taxes.
“They will see small animals, a blacksmith’s shop, chicken and fish grilling, a pottery shop, a fruit and veggies shop and more,” Tyler Swartzentruber said. “The city is definitely most everybody’s favorite part. This involves everyone from young children in our community to a church elder portraying a rabbi, teaching young disciples.”
The event has grown and improved since its first year, said Tyler Swartzentruber, Steve’s nephew and Dallas’ cousin, noting Walk Through Bethlehem grew from a Christmas play put on by about 80 school children attending the kindergarten through 12th grade school of Cold Spring Mennonite Church, and it continues to be a church and school effort.
“That first year, we did think it was a miracle that anybody showed up,” Tyler Swartzentruber’s wife, Larissa. “We were all ready to go and just watching the road. It wasn’t always lots of people, like it is now. ... God is part of this and we are part of his work.”
Some 200 people make Walk Through Bethlehem happen and women in the Cold Spring Mennonite community bake 6,000 cookies for the event, Steve said.
For inclement weather updates, follow the Walk Through Bethlehem Cold Spring Mennonite Church Facebook page.