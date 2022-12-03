ABBEVILLE — Abbeville’s Cold Spring Mennonite Church is again creating a spectacular living nativity, open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 8-11 and Dec. 16-18. Admission is free.

The church is on a dead-end road at 226 Cold Spring Church Road in Abbeville.

Contact St. Claire Donaghy at 864-943-2518.

