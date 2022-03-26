No matter where the band Chocolate Crackers plays, people ask the members how they got their name.
Nearly 20 years ago, the band arrived in Bat Cave, North Carolina. The members stopped at a country store, and band member Tommy Mitchum asked the woman at the counter for advice on where they might play.
The woman looked at bandmate Rod Stewart, who is Black, and told Mitchum, “You see him (Stewart)? Don’t take him down there.”
“There were no Black people there,” Stewart said.
“He’s just a chocolate cracker,” Mitchum told the woman.
“Down there” was open-mic night at a Bat Cave bar. The band went to the bar anyway, making a decision to adopt the Chocolate Crackers name.
“When I said, ‘We are the Chocolate Crackers,’ we heard a bottle break, and Rod was gone,” Mitchum said. “So, I packed up and went on out.”
Stewart slipped out the back door after assessing the situation.
“Me and his (Rod’s) daddy were working together in construction, and we’d come home in the afternoons and we’d learn these songs,” Mitchum said. “His dad was an awesome ol’ blues guitarist.”
While working with Rod’s father, he heard Rod sing.
“We sat out there (and played) and we had something that was dynamic,” Mitchum said.
The band, which now includes Mitchum (guitar, vocals and harmonica), Stewart (vocals and guitar) and Claude Harrison (drums) has been together since 2000.
They were first known as the Swamp Prophets. Mitchum said he comes from the Lowcountry swamps, which gave the band part of its initial name. The “Prophets” part was born of another interesting encounter.
“One night we were playing over in Greenwood, and our harmonica player disappeared,” Mitchum said. “We kept playing and kept playing. About 10 minutes later, he walked out of the bathroom with this big-ol’ dude crying. He led some dude to know the Lord in the bathroom.”
Chocolate Crackers is a unique group. It plays just about every type of music, from rock and metal, to blues and R&B and more. On one particular Saturday night, they set up inside JP’s Food & Spirits at the Belmont Inn in Abbeville. There was little room, and, as they went through mic checks, patrons shouted the band’s name. It was a welcomed sound after two years of dealing with COVID-19.
“We were wide open until the pandemic hit,” Stewart said of the band’s schedule. “Hopefully, it’s going to pick back up after this.”
Stewart even beatboxes, something he said he learned from listening to Doug E. Fresh records years ago.
“I used to try to rap back in the day,” Stewart said. “I used to breakdance, and all that, too.”
“We do everything in our own style,” Mitchum said.
Why do they do that?
“We’re all different colors,” Stewart said.
Stewart said people enjoy the variety of music the band plays.
“Most bands only stick to one style,” Stewart said. “We try to be versatile and do everything. We bring excitement and entertainment. We’ve got some love songs. Sometimes I can make someone cry.”
When not performing, Stewart works in engineering and maintenance at Self Regional, Mitchum teaches art and music classes, and Harrison works in the Index-Journal warehouse. Harrison also is a music producer.
“I’ve recorded with some of the best artists throughout the United States,” Harrison said.
Harrison said the dynamic that has kept the group together so long is love, and that shows through in their performances.