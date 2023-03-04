Sarah Osborne McCombie, left, and husband Austin McCombie are North Carolina roots music duo Chatham Rabbits. The pair is bringing their present-day sound, inspired by old-time music, to Abbeville Opera House March 11 at 7:30 p.m. Check out their PBS North Carolina series, “On the Road” via the PBS app before the show.
Sarah Osborne McCombie says she knows Chatham Rabbits has crafted a great song when it tells a story.
For example, Chatham Rabbits’ latest, their third full-length recording, “If You See Me Riding By” is full of storytelling gems, including the track, “Abigail” about a girl and her horse, based on pack horse librarians of Kentucky during The Great Depression, which Sarah says she learned about during a “late-night Wikipedia dive.”
“I grew up riding horses and we actually own three,” Sarah said. “Riding is still a really big part of my life.”
A husband/wife duo is Chatham Rabbits — a North Carolina-based roots band playing the historic Abbeville Opera House March 11.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and music starts at 7:30 p.m.
Special guest for the evening is indie artist Angela Easterling of Greer. Lakelands audiences might remember Easterling from the now-defunct Music on Maxwell listening room series that once was in Greenwood.
“All the songs on that (third) album were written in 2020,” Sarah said. “We were grappling with everything else the rest of the world was grappling with during the pandemic. The thing that stands out about the album as whole is that we moved from a tiny, historic home and moved to a farm, right before the pandemic hit...
“Our entire (performance) schedule was wiped clean and we didn’t know where our next meal was coming from in 2020,” Sarah said. “We were feeling a little isolated. ...Now, we’re gearing up for a really, really busy year.”
That busy year includes tour dates and promotion of the latest record.
Another track on “If You See Me Riding By” with a compelling story is “Flies at our Funeral.”
Sarah explains, “A friend we made during (our) COVID ‘Stay At Home Tour,’ Miss Becky, called to ask if we could perform at her husband’s funeral. We were so touched by the ask and the experience overall. We had never met her husband, but hearing from his friends and family, we felt like we knew him well, and it led us to consider what people might have to say about us in the end.”
Sarah said the farm she and Austin live on in central North Carolina is also home to another couple’s farm-raised meats operation, Bravo Steaks.
“It’s been a wonderful opportunity,” Sarah said.
With Austin McCombie on guitar and vocals and Sarah on banjo and vocals, Chatham Rabbits has made a name for itself with a paired back, old-time sound.
“Both of us have enjoyed growing up in the South,” Sarah explains. “Parents encouraged both of us to participated in music lessons and school plays and going to events that celebrate the musical heritage of old-time music and bluegrass. ...As millennials in an age of social media, where kids our age were able to learn guitar from YouTube, we were fortunate to grow up in an environment encouraging of our love of old-time music.”
Sarah started out learning piano and guitar and began playing banjo at age 18, when she joined Charleston-based folk band, The South Carolina Broadcasters.
Austin’s music background leading up to Chatham Rabbits was playing guitar and keys in electropop band, DASH from Raleigh.
They crossed paths in a popular North Carolina music venue, Cat’s Cradle, and the rest is quite the journey.
They quit their day jobs after college. Austin was a financial advisor. Sarah was a teacher. Chatham Rabbits decided to focus on music full-time.
Albums launched before and during the pandemic and a North Carolina PBS special followed.
“The PBS special was great, but it was a lot of work,” Sarah said. “We had a really big hand in the post-production of it. The editing and the music. ...You can stream it on the PBS app. People can watch it before the Abbeville concert.”
Being married to each other and professional, touring musicians Sarah admits is “a lot of together.”
“We work really hard to make the whole thing work,” Sarah said. “We really have to be conscientious about spending time apart. ...We really celebrate that we have separate hobbies. Austin is really into hunting and fishing and I have the horse thing. ...As far as songwriting goes, we’re getting better about collaborating. ...The (Abbeville) Opera House looks like a gorgeous space. I’m excited to play there.”