Chatham Rabbits making roots music after careers in teaching, financial advising
Sarah Osborne McCombie, left, and husband Austin McCombie are North Carolina roots music duo Chatham Rabbits. The pair is bringing their present-day sound, inspired by old-time music, to Abbeville Opera House March 11 at 7:30 p.m. Check out their PBS North Carolina series, “On the Road” via the PBS app before the show.

Sarah Osborne McCombie says she knows Chatham Rabbits has crafted a great song when it tells a story.

For example, Chatham Rabbits’ latest, their third full-length recording, “If You See Me Riding By” is full of storytelling gems, including the track, “Abigail” about a girl and her horse, based on pack horse librarians of Kentucky during The Great Depression, which Sarah says she learned about during a “late-night Wikipedia dive.”

