Cellist Claire Bryant's debut album, 'Whole Heart'

Cellist Claire Bryant will release her debut album, “Whole Heart,” during a concert at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.

Edgy acts from Johnny Cash to the Sex Pistols have garnered attention — even notoriety — with performances in prisons and jails. But what about cellists?

Claire Bryant, who plays the classical stringed instrument, will perform Sept. 9 at Lee Correctional Institution.