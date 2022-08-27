Edgy acts from Johnny Cash to the Sex Pistols have garnered attention — even notoriety — with performances in prisons and jails. But what about cellists?
Claire Bryant, who plays the classical stringed instrument, will perform Sept. 9 at Lee Correctional Institution.
Debuting her first album, “Whole Heart,” at the maximum-security Bishopville prison seemed a natural choice for the Camden native, who co-founded the Carnegie Hall-affiliated chamber music collective Decoda.
“Sharing this significant moment with the incarcerated residents is not only to announce the return of Decoda’s renowned songwriting program, Music for Transformation, but it’s my chance to give an exclusive and memorable experience to people who are often forgotten by society,” Bryant said.
An assistant professor of cello and coordinator for community engagement at the University of South Carolina School of Music, Bryant has brought weeklong songwriting workshops to Lee Correctional over the past decade as part of Decoda’s criminal justice initiative.
The program puts inmates alongside musicians for intensive songwriting and music-making workshops. It aims to empower participants to find their creative voices and learn collaboration, honing soft skills that are vital for reform and successful reentry into society.
Since 2014, Music for Transformation has yielded more than 125 original songs written by men at Lee Correctional alongside Decoda artists. The program is set to return from its pandemic hiatus in the spring.
“We have big plans for the future of the program, including a professional recording project, so that we can share these incredible and original songs with the public,” said Bryant, who thanked the South Carolina Department of Corrections and Director Bryan Stirling for long-term support.
According to the state prison officials, projects such as this have proven themselves transformative for communities and participants alike. Those participating at Lee have expanded their small music program into a self-run, comprehensive, year-round set of classes and workshops that serves more than 200 residents.
Decoda, a New York City-based chamber music ensemble, seeks to create a more compassionate and connected world through music. For information on Decoda, visit decodamusic.org.