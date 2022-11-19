“He didn’t know when he cast me, but it came up later when we were rehearsing lines,” said Rayane Thomson.
By the time Thomson revealed to her high school drama teacher that she has learning differences, she and her classmates in the Cambridge Academy high school drama elective were well into rehearsals for a play.
Drama elective students at the Greenwood school were preparing for the then-upcoming South Carolina Independent School Association High School Drama Festival. It was at the Sumter Opera House on Nov. 9.
The one-act drama Cambridge students were rehearsing was titled “The Struggles,” by Kendra Thomas, about a young girl named Megan who is coping with learning challenges associated with dyslexia and attention deficit disorder.
To place in drama competition, Thomson said you have to bring scripts to life and trust your fellow actors to help you do it.
“You have to make it relatable,” said Thomson, who had the lead role of Megan in ‘The Struggles.’ “At first, I was very timid in rehearsing lines, but Mr. (Ryan) Hewitt said, ‘Think about if this was you.’ And, I said, ‘This is me. This is how younger me felt.’”
Viewing her lead role as a real person versus simply a character breathed new life into Thomson’s portrayal of Megan.
The cast of 17 kept the school’s drama competition winning streak going, bringing home Cambridge’s fifth consecutive SCISA state drama title this month.
Morgan Benson, a soccer player and drama student, said this was her first drama competition.
“You still get a rush from the competitive side of drama competition,” Benson said. “....And, when you deal with serious topics like this, you let other kids know they are not alone.”
It was Faith Kennedy’s first time on stage.
“I talk a lot in public, but the only thing I was scared of was getting onto the block we used on stage,” Kennedy said.
Ryan Hewitt, Cambridge drama instructor and artistic director/youth outreach coordinator for Greenwood Community Theatre, said his high school drama students this school year include several first-timers in SCISA drama competition and others who have competed for three years. At Cambridge, Hewitt teaches drama with Anna Lyle Lethco.
“The school musical in the spring is always fluffy and fun,” Hewitt said. “To counter balance, we’ve done more serious topics and drama in the fall.”
Script selection involves reading numerous one-act play scripts and determining which ones fit a given crop of students, according to Julia Donaghy, who is in her third year of the high school drama program.
“This year, we took a vote to see which script we would choose,” Donaghy said. “Sometimes, Ryan (Hewitt) decides.”
Finding a play with an approximate 30-minute run time that could incorporate all 17 students this year wasn’t easy, Hewitt said, noting “The Struggles” are represented by eight different voices in lead character Megan’s head.
The struggles are portrayed by an ensemble cast. Megan’s friends and teachers also help flesh out the story and are represented by actors on stage.
The actors say it’s a team atmosphere, on stage and at competition.
“It’s nice when you meet kids from other schools you’re competing against who tell you your performance made an impact,” said Lauren Griggs.
Another SCISA school at the competition was Sandhills School in Columbia, which is for students with learning differences, Hewitt said.
“A girl came up to some of us and told us our performance made her cry and it made her happy,” said Alaina Creswell.
Playing characters is challenging, Hewitt said.
“But, it’s also a challenge to get up on stage and say things that are real,” he said. “It’s easy to be silly and goofy but it’s hard to be real and honest. ...I think it’s important to have real conversations about tough topics. I think that’s part of the reason our shows have been so successful.”
Topics touched on in Cambridge’s high school drama competition wins include eating disorders, adoption, COVID-19 and mental health.
In May of this year, Cambridge drama students did an outreach performance at Abbeville Opera House of their winning show from last fall’s competition titled, “I Don’t Want to Talk About It.” It was in partnership with Abbeville nonprofit, Bow and Arrow Center of Hope. The play was about mental health.
“It’s important for difficult topics to be shown on stage,” said Braxton Phillips, the sole male actor in Cambridge’s high school drama elective this year.
Children attended that public outreach performance with their parents, said Jasmine Capacio.
“It opened up conversations between parents and children, including my parents and me,” Capacio said.
Ahead, Hewitt said he anticipates a night of youth one-act dramas, possibly in January at Greenwood Community Theatre.
Cambridge Academy high and middle school drama students can perform, as well as Woodmont public school winners from a high school one-act festival.
In March, Cambridge Academy also is scheduled to present public performances of the musical “Shrek” at GCT.
