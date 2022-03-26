In preparation for the annual Burton Center art show, Nina Ouzts decorates a plate. The show, on view starting Monday, has a public reception from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Arts Center of Greenwood.
From painting, to drawing, pottery and collage, the ninth annual Burton Center art show highlights creativity of more than 200 people served by the multi-county nonprofit, which helps people with disabilities and special needs.
SUBMITTED
Paintings, drawings, pottery, collages and more are on view Monday through April 1 at the Arts Center of Greenwood’s main gallery.
They are creations of more than 200 people with disabilities and special needs, served by Burton Center.
Works in this ninth annual Burton Center art show highlight creativity of people participating in the 2022 show.
The Burton Center art show began in 2013, in recognition of March as Disability Awareness Month and has continued to flourish in partnership with the Arts Center of Greenwood.
Burton Center is a multi-county nonprofit, with a mission of helping the disabled reach their full potential through adult day programs, residential services, supervised living programs and respite support.
The agency serves more than 500 people with autism, intellectual disabilities, head injuries, spinal cord injuries and related disabilities.
The 2022 art show’s theme is, “BE YOU!” Check it out in a free, community event, 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 120 Main St. in Greenwood.
Retired Lander University art education professor Linda Neely and local Pilot Club members helped 50 people design clay bowls. Also on display are decorated plates and works on canvas.