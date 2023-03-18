Sparking interest in firefighting and fire safety, The Museum of Greenwood and Greenwood Fire Department are teaming up to host their first Firefighter Camp, April 3-7.
The camp, at Greenwood Fire Station 1 on Main Street, is open to students in grades 3-5. Space is still available. Camp size is limited.
Camp offers hands-on activities in fire prevention, fire safety, fire behavior, search and rescue, medical calls, hazardous materials/chemistry, water systems and more. Plans are for campers to use actual equipment. A hot dog lunch for campers and parents is the last day of camp.
“I was talking with Nickie Murphy (The Museum’s program director) and she was talking about their camps,” recalls Greenwood Fire Department Chief Terry Strange. “The idea just hit me, ‘Why couldn’t we have a firefighter camp?’ Luckily, The Museum liked the idea, too. That’s how it all started.”
Strange has 47 years with the Greenwood Fire Department and has been department chief for 27 years.
“This line of work is more like a calling than a job,” Strange said, noting firefighting is open to qualified applicants with a high school diploma or General Education Development degree and offers benefits such as health insurance and retirement and a starting salary.
Nickie Murphy said camp aims to be educational and inspire interest in fire service.
In the event Fire Station 1 personnel is dispatched to an emergency, The Museum staff and some fire department staff will remain with campers. Museum staff is handling camp registration and camp snacks.
Lt. Franklin Cloninger, with Greenwood Fire Department B-shift, said each camp day will have a different theme.
“We’re trying to make this very hands-on,” Cloninger said. “... We’re gonna do a water day on Thursday of the camp. When I talked to all the elementary schools about what we will be doing. When I mentioned maybe we would be able to flow water from a fire hose, from the fire truck, everybody’s eyes got big. That Friday (of camp) we will have an obstacle course where they will go through some of the things they have done and trivia to show off what they have learned.”
Cloninger said the camp is designed to highlight more than just rescues and fire suppression.’
“This will highlight parts of the fire department people don’t always get to see, and what we do,” Cloninger said. “It will be more than a field trip to the fire station. ... We are hoping this does get people turned on to being a firefighter. ... It’s more than just running into burning buildings. There is a lot of science and math involved.”
Availability of camp scholarships and fire department visits to schools helped grow interest, Cloninger said.
Jonathan L. Graves, Greenwood County School District 50 communications director, said the district is partnering with The Museum, a nonprofit, and Greenwood Fire Department to publicize camp, which falls during Greenwood School District 50 spring break, following intercession.
“The last word I had is that camp is going to make,” Graves said. “Scholarships are still available, too, and we are trying to work with schools to identify campers to fill spots...Any community organization that wants to have a camp during intercession, we want to be of support to them. Camps give children opportunity to get involved with positive things.”
Eligible students for Firefighter Camp should inquire with their respective school principals about scholarship information. By March 27, register to attend at https://bit.ly/3WLbTKq. For Firefighter Camp questions, call The Museum, 864-229-7093.
Contact St. Claire Donaghy at 864-943-2518.