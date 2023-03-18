Sparking interest in firefighting and fire safety, The Museum of Greenwood and Greenwood Fire Department are teaming up to host their first Firefighter Camp, April 3-7.

The camp, at Greenwood Fire Station 1 on Main Street, is open to students in grades 3-5. Space is still available. Camp size is limited.

Contact St. Claire Donaghy at 864-943-2518.

