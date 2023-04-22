'MJ' opens The Peace Center's upcoming Broadway series

Tavon Olds-Sample and Myles Frost in “MJ.” Based on the creative mind and collaborative spirit of pop king Michael Jackson, this show opens The Peace Center’s 2023-24 Broadway series.

 PHOTO CREDIT | MATTHEW MURPHY

The Peace Center’s unveiled 2023-24 Broadway season has wide audience appeal, opening in September with “MJ,” about the king of pop, the late Michael Jackson.

The upcoming season includes 10 shows that are Tony Award-winning, have iconic scores and celebrate characters and personalities for all ages:

