Broadway season announced for The Peace Center in Greenville
From staff reports
Apr 22, 2023

The Peace Center's unveiled 2023-24 Broadway season has wide audience appeal, opening in September with "MJ," about the king of pop, the late Michael Jackson.

The upcoming season includes 10 shows that are Tony Award-winning, have iconic scores and celebrate characters and personalities for all ages:

"MJ," a look Michael Jackson's creativity and collaborative spirit, Sept. 19-24.

"Funny Girl," a Broadway revival about one who dreams of life on stage, Oct. 31 through Nov. 5.

"The Wiz," regarded as a groundbreaking twist on "The Wizard of Oz," Nov. 21-26.

"Company," a hilariously funny show about a 35th birthday and winner of 5 Tony Awards, Jan. 23-28.

"Girl from the North Country" another Tony Award-winner, reimagines 20 legendary Bob Dylan songs, Feb. 6-11.

"TINA — The Tina Turner Musical," celebrating one of the most powerful female voices and barrier-breakers in rock, March 19-24.

"Clue," a whodunit with murder and blackmail, based on the 1985 Paramount movie, inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, April 16-21.

"Peter Pan," delight in the high-flying musical about a boy who won't grow up, Neverland, Tinkerbell and the Darling children, April 23-28.

"Mrs. Doubtfire," based on the film about everyone's favorite Scottish nanny, this stage adaptation tells the story of what an out-of-work actor will do for his children, May 7-12.

"Mama Mia!", a mom, daughter and three possible dads on the eve of a wedding on a Greek island, set the stage for this show, told through ABBA's hits, June 4-9.

For ticket pricing and availability, including show packages, visit peacecenter.org or call the box office at 864-467-3000.