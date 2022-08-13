Local talent, returning favorites and new faces join the performance schedule for Festiva, a cultural arts series at First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood.
The 2022-23 season kicks off at 4 p.m. Aug. 21, with three of Greenwood’s own Cody Beard on trumpet and Katie Walenceus, soprano, with accompaniment on piano by Peyson Moss.
“The music I’ve selected for this performance spans several centuries,” Greenwood’s Cody Beard said. “It’s music I enjoy playing and music I think people will enjoy listening to.”
The season opener’s program includes Handel’s “Let the Bright Seraphim” on baroque trumpet, Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue,” American folk hymns and a New Orleans-influenced “Amazing Grace.”
Beard will bring different styles of trumpets.
“A baroque trumpet doesn’t have valves,” Beard explained. “Instead, you have to use your lips to it all the right notes.”
Beard’s was custom-made for him in England. He has studied music at Lander University and at the University of Georgia, as well as abroad. He plays with a number of symphony orchestras around the state.
Sarah B. Hecox, Festiva coordinator, said this is the largest number of concerts the series has hosted in more than 10 years.
“This season is diverse, spanning pipe organ to bagpipes, to gospel and more,” Hecox said. “If you attend our entire season, you will hear completely different music at each concert. Each year, we try to feature young artists as well as established performers. The idea of giving young artists opportunity actively promotes community music participation. This year, we welcome young artists, including the McLeod Brothers and students for the Lander honors recital. In October, get ready for a fun and entertaining group with Three on a String. We’ve been trying to get them for six months.”
All performances are at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Mark your calendar for the remainder of Festiva’s season:
Oct. 16, bluegrass, country, folk and fun with Birmingham, Alabama’s Three on a String — a musical-comedy group. Members Jerry Ryan, Bobby Horton, Brad Ryan and Andy Megginnis are celebrating 51 years in entertainment. Horton is a multi-instrumentalist, composer, producer and music historian. Horton also produced and performed music scores for 19 PBS films by Ken Burns, including “The Civil War” and “Baseball,” two films for The A&E network and 23 films for the National Park Service, among others
Nov. 6, Pipers McLeod — the Brothers McLeod David and Michael, who grew up in Greenwood, will play pipe music. Both have been members of Palmetto Pipes and Drums of Columbia, Upstate United of Clemson and The Atlanta Pipe Band. They have performed at the Highland Games at Grandfather Mountain, North Carolina since 2015.
Jan. 29, the Lander Department of Music performs — Enjoy an honors recital by some of the university’s emerging vocalists and instrumentalists, from various academic fields. Prepare to be wowed by their energy and skills.
Feb. 26, “A Keyboard Extravaganza” — features Tim Walters, First Presbyterian’s organist and Pyerce L. Oates on piano. In his youth, Oates was a student at Cab Calloway School of the Arts, an arts-oriented magnet school in Delaware. This concert will span gospel, jazz and classical music.
March 19, “Americana” — Now, in their 25th season, Greenwood Festival Chorale sings selections from American composers. This auditioned chorale is directed by Steve Skinner and presents several concerts each year.
April 23, From Bach to lesser-known gems and new discoveries — hear Florida native Josiah Armes on pipe organ.
Festiva is an outreach of First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, made possible by individual donations and a grant from the South Carolina Arts Commission. Performances are free.
This series has been going strong since 2001.
Originally called Sundays@Four, it was the brainchild of the late Charles T. Gaines, a minister of music First Presbyterian and then-organist Robert P. Glick. The name Festiva was adopted in 2010.