Broadway’s junior version of “Peter Pan” will be presented by eighth graders in Greenwood School District 50’s longest-running magnet program, Brewer Middle School’s ACTS.

The fall musical has a limited run, with two performances open to the public, 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, at the Greenwood 50 Performing Arts Center on the campus of Greenwood High School.

Contact St. Claire Donaghy at 864-943-2518.