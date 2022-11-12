From left, Mirabelle Anderson as Wendy Darling, Alexia Karademitros as John Darling and Addy Byrd as Peter Darling rehearse for the ACTS eighth grade fall musical, the Broadway version of “Peter Pan Jr.” Two nights of shows are open to the public, Wednesday and Thursday. Tickets are available in advance online or at the door of the Greenwood 50 Performing Arts Center, next to Greenwood High School.
Na’ Quarius Watts performs as Nana, the Darling family’s dog, in the ACTS eighth grade fall musical production of “Peter Pan Jr.” It’s on stage Wednesday and Thursday nights for the public, at the Greenwood 50 Performing Arts Center, next to Greenwood High School.
From left, Mirabelle Anderson as Wendy Darling, Alexia Karademitros as John Darling and Addy Byrd as Peter Darling rehearse for the ACTS eighth grade fall musical, the Broadway version of “Peter Pan Jr.” Two nights of shows are open to the public, Wednesday and Thursday. Tickets are available in advance online or at the door of the Greenwood 50 Performing Arts Center, next to Greenwood High School.
Na’ Quarius Watts performs as Nana, the Darling family’s dog, in the ACTS eighth grade fall musical production of “Peter Pan Jr.” It’s on stage Wednesday and Thursday nights for the public, at the Greenwood 50 Performing Arts Center, next to Greenwood High School.
Broadway’s junior version of “Peter Pan” will be presented by eighth graders in Greenwood School District 50’s longest-running magnet program, Brewer Middle School’s ACTS.
The fall musical has a limited run, with two performances open to the public, 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, at the Greenwood 50 Performing Arts Center on the campus of Greenwood High School.
This marks the first time Arts, Communication and Theater School students at Brewer Middle will stage their fall musical at the Performing Arts Center.
For most of the students involved with this stage show, the venue will be an entirely new space. In weeks before the show, most rehearsals have been in the Brewer cafetorium.
Fun for all ages awaits as more than 70 students bring to life J.M. Barrie’s tale about the boy who can fly and dreams of never growing up.
“My favorite songs to sing are ‘I Won’t Grow Up’ and ‘Ugh-A-Wug’,” said Mirabelle Anderson, 13, playing the role of eldest child Wendy Darling. “It’s OK to be a kid at heart and to have fun, but it’s also OK to have certain level of maturity. I’m thankful for this experience to be on stage and do what we enjoy. And, I’m thankful for the teachers who have gotten us this far. I’m definitely going to have first night jitters.”
Jayden Jones, 13, is the carefree Peter Pan.
“Peter Pan doesn’t let anyone tell him what to do,” Jones said. “He wants to have fun with the kids. Peter Pan is about not changing who you are. I like how Peter Pan cares for his Lost Boys, who are like his family.”
In the Broadway junior version, Tinkerbell is manifested by a light on stage and songs differ from the Disney animated movie version, with which some may be familiar, Jones said.
ACTS art and team lead teacher Julia P. McClanahan, who has a doctorate in educational leadership, is working with several new ACTS fine arts program faculty members, preparing for this musical.
They have been working with the cast since auditions in July and the start of rehearsals in August.
“One of my favorite things is hearing them singing in the hallways and seeing them dance,” McClanahan said. “And, this program at the middle school level leads right into the fine arts program at Greenwood High School. The fall musical is really a great recruitment tool for our program.”
“I’ve been helping with sets and costuming,” McClanahan said. “A lot of the costumes are from me going to thrift stores. And, there is a lot of reuse, repurposing and recycling.”
Directing “Peter Pan Jr.” is Chaz Giles, a first-year drama teacher in the ACTS fine arts program. He’s grown up in theater and acting, from about the age of 4.
“As a professional actor the past few years, I come at direction for this from an actor’s perspective,” Giles said. “Peter Pan is about kids. Kids don’t stay still. Kids are using their imaginations. Eighth graders want to be teenagers, but I tell them that the goal with this is to be kids. Be silly. Be fun. ...That’s what’s going to make this. They are working really hard.”