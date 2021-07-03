”If music is your thing, immerse yourself in it.”
This is the advice of blues guitarist/singer Bob Margolin, who plays the 20th anniversary South Carolina Festival of Discovery Blues Cruise.
It’s Thursday through next Saturday, in Uptown Greenwood, along with one of the hottest KCBS-sanctioned barbecue competitions in the Southeast, the SC Festival of Discovery.
“Steady Rollin’” Bob Margolin is on the blues cruise schedule to play 7:15-8:30 p.m. Thursday on the main stage, 8:15-9:45 p.m Friday at Uptown Market and again on the main stage from 1:13-2:45 p.m. Saturday, Gary Erwin, Blues Cruise music director, said.
Margolin is bringing with him drummer Chuck Cotton and Tad Walters on guitar and harmonica.
“Both of them sing really, really great and we’ve done thousands of shows together over the past 25 years,” Margolin said, who recently had a phone interview with the Index-Journal.
This will be Margolin’s first time playing the Blues Cruise, but it’s not his first time in this neck of the woods.
“I have an experience with Greenwood that goes way back,” Margolin explains. “I played Jackson Station (in Hodges) all through the 80s...I had so many good times in that place. I met so many other musicians through (Jackson Station then-owner) Gerald Jackson putting us together, including Nappy Brown, a legend from the 1950s. ... I had actually heard about Nappy from Muddy Waters. ... From Nappy, I learned how to be an entertainer, from Muddy, I learned how to be a bandleader ... and that he played and sang everything with a lot of fire.”
Margolin describes Waters’ musical delivery style as “aggressively powerful.”
“The power in his music makes him more appreciated than ever, by people who died decades after he passed,” Margolin said. “He’s still a big part of my life musically and for the experiences.”
For the better part of seven years, Margolin was in the legendary Muddy Waters’ band. Margolin also writes music columns, teaches music workshops, records and tours.
More Margolin advice: If you love music, see as many musicians as you can.
“Watch and listen to bands,” Margolin said. “Meet musicians and get on stage and play with them if you are a young musician. You will learn more in one set on stage than you will sitting home and taking lessons. ... Sometimes, I play with people I don’t even know.”
Margolin said he started playing guitar as a teenager because of Chuck Berry and “his style of blues”.
While still in high school, when Margolin heard Muddy Waters on a college radio station, courtesy of a DJ hosting a blues show.
Margolin said he “fell in deep and hasn’t crawled out yet.”
“I heard that powerful voice and knew it was special, right away,” Margolin recalls. “I thought, ‘Wow! He’s got a really great slide guitar player, too.’ I couldn’t Google it in those days.”
Back then, Margolin said musicians and music fans had to do investigating on their own to find out about singers and songs that moved them.
It wasn’t too long before Margolin realized Waters was both the voice and slide guitar player who resonated with him over the airwaves.
“You’d go buy records and read the record jackets,” Margolin said, noting he was taking guitar lessons at the time, too.
“That didn’t last six months, because they weren’t teaching me what I wanted to know,” Margolin said. “So, I just started listening to records and playing along with them and getting into bands.”
Another piece of Margolin’s advice, be in bands.
“Playing with others and playing in front of an audience, you learn very quickly. Because, if you are unsuccessful, people tell you to sit down.”
To his credit, Margolin has a lengthy discography, he co-founded Vizztone Label Group and is considered a master of Chicago Blues. Highlights of his years with Muddy Waters include taping for The Last Waltz and performing at the White House for former President Jimmy Carter.
He even wrote an album during the pandemic shutdown, which he says he now has mixed feelings about.
“We didn’t know if Covid was going to take the whole world down,” Margolin said. “At the time, I wrote these songs of anger and fear and bitterness and dread. Now that we are coming out of this, I don’t even want to listen to it.”
However, that album was cathartic at the time, Margolin admits.
“I made an acoustic album the year before,” Margolin said. “It was good practice for the next year, and it won a blues award in 2020 for best acoustic album.”
Margolin says the best thing about his years with Muddy Waters was getting to play Waters’ blues on stage, with him.
“What I learned was the language of that music and how to run a band,” Margolin said. “You get a lot of pleasant surprises when you combine peoples’ influences.”
His own life experiences and many miles and many gigs influence Margolin’s work as an artist in his own right, but other musicians do, too, including the soulful eloquence of Hank Williams or an inspiring turn of phrase overheard.
Margolin said during the interview he recently sat in with fellow musicians he hadn’t met before.
“Oh, it was so redeeming, to see people out partying and having a good time,” Margolin said. “It felt so good,” Margolin said. “It was my first time playing with people since March 2020.”