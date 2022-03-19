Practitioner of Chicago-style blues, American blues guitarist and harmonica player Studebaker John and many more artists are lining up for the 21st Annual South Carolina Festival of Discovery Blues Cruise.
Gary Erwin, bluesman pianist, composer and promoter, who goes by the stage name Shrimp City Slim, is playing three gigs in Uptown Greenwood the first weekend in April. He’s also hard at work lining up a stellar South Carolina Festival of Discovery Blues Cruise here in July.
Lady D, of West Virginia, is among artists on tap to perform for the 21st Blues Cruise for the South Carolina Festival of Discovery.
Blues singer Suzie Vinnick of Canada is set to make a return appearance at the South Carolina Festival of Discovery Blues Cruise in July.
Shrimp City Slim, aka Gary Erwin, is coming to Greenwood for three solo gigs April 1-2.
“I’m looking forward to this,” Erwin said. “Most years, I don’t get the chance to get back to Greenwood between the Festival of Discovery Blues Cruise.”
Original songs with titles such as “Lowcountry Mama” and “We’re Going to Mexico” in Erwin’s repertoire give nods to influences in his life that have led him to different places and musical experiences.
Erwin describes his solo shows as a mix of “Chicago blues, New Orleans R&B and original tunes loosely based on those two styles.”
“The beauty of playing solo is I can spin on a dime and go where I want when I want,” Erwin said.
Born and raised in Chicago, this bluesman is also the esteemed music director of the South Carolina Festival of Discovery Blues Cruise each July in Greenwood.
Erwin is known for his “world piano blues” influences and years of promoting the blues in this state.
Charleston is Erwin’s home now, but he’s connected to performers all over the globe.
“These upcoming Greenwood gigs are a nice opportunity to visit with people and warm things up for the 21st Annual South Carolina Festival of Discovery Blues Cruise,” Erwin said. “It’s taking shape.”
“I’ve got an Irish blues artist coming, Grainne Duffy, who is a gritty, soulful blues singer,” he said. “Rockin’ Johnny Burgin is coming back, along with Suzy Vinnick from Canada.
Also scheduled are Eric Selby, Jay Summerour, Billy Thompson, Hurricane Ruth, Mill Street Blues, Lady D and Mission, Bennett Matteo Band and more.
“New names are coming into the mix all the time,” Erwin said.
Also, in 2022, the Uptown Market area as a Blues Cruise venue will once again be the place to see homegrown, local talent during Festival of Discovery, he said.
“We’re going to have a Blues Cruise artist perform with Greenwood’s Surrender Cobra, (Greenwood Mayor) Brandon Smith’s family band, each afternoon,” Erwin said. “Venues throughout Uptown for the Cruise are looking good.”